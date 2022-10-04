Meal plans are convenient for students who spend the majority of their time on campus, and if you’re like us, you probably still eat there daily. While the dining halls, Talley, the Oval and the Atrium have a relatively wide variety of options, there are additional options outside of campus dining. Cooking in a mini microwave and small space can be hard, but here are some tips and tricks that helped us out tremendously.
During our time as first-year students, we experimented with snacking on a variety of foods in our dorm rooms. We found there were more options than thought that fit into our regular eating patterns. The majority of our shopping was done at the Hillsborough Target and Harris Teeter in the Village District, but there are a variety of options around campus to shop for groceries. What you purchase doesn’t have to be complicated — snacks and foods that you eat at home are likely adaptable to dorm life. Trying items that go on sale is a great way to expand your palate.
What you choose is mostly dependent on what you’re comfortable purchasing and what fits within your dietary needs. A few examples of snacks that were staples in both of our dorms were almonds, protein bars, apples, celery and carrots with hummus, and popcorn. We found these snacks to be great energizers that are easy to grab on-the-go and gave a variety from the other food offered on campus.
Another great resource if you are looking to still eat on campus are the menus distributed by the dining halls daily. Fountain, Case and Clark dining halls have access to their menus before opening in the morning until they close at night. Some of the most nutritious food can be found in the home style line, salad bar and sandwich bar. They also serve dark green and leafy vegetables, lean cuts of meat, fresh fruit, whole grains and low-fat milk. Look for Wolf Approved icons, as these dishes are approved by Dining as healthier options. Campus Health also has registered dietitians who can speak with you if you’d like more assistance.
Lastly, Talley and the Atrium have choices for students to grab a quick bite to eat in between classes. GrubHub can be helpful for ordering ahead of time, so give yourself an extra 15 minutes for your order (especially at the campus coffee shops). Delirious in the Atrium serves salads and wraps-to-order which can be an easy option for students on North Campus. Additionally, Jason’s Deli and Talley Market both provide access to sandwiches, salads and healthy snack options. Centennial Campus has Cold Fusion and the C-Store for more grab-n-go foods as well.
A resource that is available to all students, faculty and staff on campus is the Feed the Pack Food Pantry, located in the Honors and Scholars Commons. Feed the Pack Food Pantry provides free food assistance to anyone and everyone in the NC State community who may need it. This is a great resource for all individuals on campus, and there are plenty of opportunities to visit the pantry throughout the week. Feed the Pack provides a variety of nutritious snack and meal options that are easy to prepare at home, in a dorm room or campus kitchen.
Whatever your preference is, there are ways to find nutritious options on campus. Most importantly, you should follow intuitive eating — following your body’s hunger cues and eating when you need energy. If our bodies cannot function properly, our minds cannot function properly either. Finding foods that fuel your body and mind alike will set you up for success physically and academically.