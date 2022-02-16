This column is the first in a series of submissions by NC State Wellness and Recreation.
It doesn’t take much time to know the famous saying that travels around NC State, “The strength of the wolf is the pack, and the strength of the pack is the wolf.” While this phrase is thrown around in classrooms, at pep events, athletic functions and everything in between, the message it carries is true — especially here at Wellness and Recreation.
Here at Wellness and Recreation, our pack is here to help you get strong, and live the healthy lifestyle you desire. Whether this has been a long-term goal for you, or a new development, our unique Wellness Coaching programs can offer guidance in areas of focus such as goal setting, nutrition, physical activity, resilience, stress management and time management.
First and foremost, we want you to know that we completely understand how daunting this journey can be. However, it is highly encouraged that you simply come as you are. Everyone is at different points in their personal path to wellness, and we are undoubtedly willing to meet you wherever that may be.
There are multiple opportunities within our Wellness Coaching programs that are available to you and your peers. Whether you’re looking for help with time and stress management, nutrition, movement, boundary setting or anything else related to your wellness, we can help. Here is a closer look at experiences that can take you from where you are, to where you want to be.
Individual Wellness Coaching
By signing up for Individual Wellness Coaching, you will be paired with one of Wellness and Recreation’s certified wellness coaches who will not only assist you with identifying your goals, but also help you determine exactly how you can take action towards attaining those goals. Wellness coaches will additionally support you in ways that allow you to visualize the healthy lifestyle you wish to lead, and create a plan that will compliment your current schedule.
Initial sessions are 45 minutes, and follow-up sessions are 30 minutes. These meetings can take place on Zoom and can occur anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Visit here to make an appointment.
It’s important to note that wellness coaches aren’t therapists, nutritionists or personal trainers; they aren’t able to provide pre-made plans. Rather, this nationally accredited team co-creates with you to determine what is the best path for you with guidance from outside resources.
Drop-In Coaching
Drop-in coaching is exactly what it sounds like: all you have to do is drop in! With our drop-in coaching opportunities, no appointment is needed. If you bring your questions, we’ll bring you to your answers.
This program is strategically designed to help you reach your wellness goals and connect you with resources that will mobilize you towards your wellness ambitions.
You can find our drop-in times here.
Group Wellness Coaching
If you are a part of a student organization or other campus group, our Group Wellness Coaching programs are the perfect way to get your community even more connected with each other. These coaching sessions are more detailed and allow groups to enhance and improve their skills in a collective environment. Our sessions cover a wide range of topics, however, you can also request to create a custom session designed for your group’s needs.
Request a Group Coaching Session here.
So let’s return ourselves back to that wonderful motto: “The strength of the wolf is the pack, and the strength of the pack is the wolf.” At Wellness and Recreation, we know that we cannot be strong as a university unless every single member of the pack is strong individually.
Whatever strength means to you, whether that is physically, mentally or any other aspect of wellness, we truly are here for you. Part of self-improvement is asking others for help, and we would be more than happy if you chose us to help you reach your greatest potential.