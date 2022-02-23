Allow me to briefly give you a sneak peek of a period of time in my life where I’ve been challenged in many ways I didn’t think were possible. First of all, I am a student-athlete here at NC State, whose whole life has revolved around cross-country, track and field for over ten years. I have the amazing opportunity to represent our university at one of the highest levels of competition whenever I get the chance to throw on my uniform, pin my racing bib on and tie up my shoelaces.
However, getting to that start line is not as easy as I made it sound. Especially when it comes to the past few months of my life after I was diagnosed early in the summer with simultaneous bone injuries in both my femurs.
My point in sharing this vulnerable experience with all of you, is to reveal the harsh reality that sometimes, things don’t always go the way you planned them to. My athletic goals were put on hold, and I had to focus on aspects of my life that would allow me to heal and get back to the sport. Although I still desire to help my team bring home another ACC title — and possibly even a National Championship — the goals I’ve set on how to get there have changed drastically.
At first, the idea of having to change my goals based on what I was physically capable of doing healthily completely freaked me out and even frustrated me. I’d ask myself, “Why do I have to go through this injury in the first place?” and “Why am I being kept from the thing I love to do?” I quickly realized that this was an extremely detrimental mindset, and instead came to the conclusion that as a changing human, it is completely OK for my goals to change — and the same goes for you.
Oftentimes, society makes the assumption that changing your goals means “giving up,” but I truly believe that this is not the case. As we go about our lives, our situations change, our interests change, our priorities change and so much more. This can lead to an individual realizing that the goals they once had simply do not fit their life anymore. This should not always be a negative thing, in fact, it is normal and even healthy. Isn’t it beautiful how new dreams can be developed as a result from the ones that we once had?
Although changing your goals can be scary, it is important to note that setting them is incredibly important. Developing personal goals can give us direction in life, help us measure progress, establish a system of accountability, give us purpose and ultimately lead to fulfillment.
According to Positive Psychology, “Goals also help align your focus and promote a sense of self-mastery. In the end, you can’t manage what you don’t measure and you can’t improve upon something that you don’t properly manage. Setting goals can help you do all of that and more.”
All in all, I think you and I can agree that change is inevitable in our lives. Everyone’s situation varies, so don’t worry if the decision you make looks different from the next person's. Maybe you choose to stick with your goal and just need to alter the path on how to get there. Maybe you still wish to achieve the same thing but need to set smaller or more attainable benchmarks to focus on while in the process of reaching your goal. Let us remember that “not now” does not mean “not ever.” Or maybe — just maybe — you decide you want to start from scratch, dig into that dream-seeking spirit of yours and change your course completely. Explore your interests, find your passion and do what makes your heart happy.
I still dream of racing alongside the Wolfpack women and bringing home another National Championship — it’s just going to require patience, hard work and listening to my body’s needs. Even though the route to reaching my goals hasn’t been a straight one, I know that all I can do is embrace the ride. Sometimes I’ll get a flat tire and sometimes I’ll have to take a different road, but that makes getting to the destination a whole lot sweeter. While it’s easier said than done, learn to love yourself as a growing human being. I promise you will find a way to reach your goals even if they change along the way.
Need help setting and reaching your goals? Sign up for Individual Wellness Coaching with one of Wellness and Recreation’s certified wellness coaches to determine exactly how you can take action towards attaining those goals. Visit its website to make an appointment.