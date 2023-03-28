For the past two weeks, we have seen the first signs of spring, reaching temperatures as high as 70 to 80 degrees. The weather can be so unpredictable that there are even memes about it, and right now we’re entering “The Pollening.” As we inch through spring and transition to summer, we also experience the heat and humidity that follows. While the weather will be perfect for all sorts of outdoor activities, it’s important to remember to stay hydrated. I’ve picked up some of these tips and tricks for staying hydrated and I’m excited to share them with you.
Your daily water intake depends on a number of factors, including weight, height and how much physical activity you perform each day. However, you may have heard that you’re supposed to drink eight glasses of water per day. The six to eight glasses of water a day goal can be used as a starting place for drinking more H2O.
Here are my tips to make sure you’re striving towards that goal and staying hydrated during the coming months.
If you do not already have one, a good first step is to get a water bottle. Having a water bottle is a total game changer when it comes to keeping hydrated. When choosing a water bottle consider how well the bottle is insulated as well as how difficult it might be to clean. Right now Owala water bottles are the next craze, but don’t feel like you have to break the bank to stay hydrated.
I prefer any bottle with a narrow opening, that way I can drink it on the go while running or walking. I also recommend always placing your water bottle in the same place you keep your phone so you don’t forget to bring it.
If you have a water bottle but tend not to use it much, try to remember to use it more by setting alarms on your phone. I was guilty of forgetting my water bottle for a while. Once I started using alarms to remind me, it was easy to form the habit of drinking water more frequently.
If there’s a water fountain by your residence hall or class, you can quickly fill up a water bottle without any trouble. Or, if you pass by one often, you can make it a goal to fill up your water bottle or grab a quick sip each time you see it. Seeing the gauge that says “helped eliminate waste from [number] disposable plastic bottles” tick up is super satisfying. Plus, using a water fountain will ensure that your water is cold, fresh and filtered. Most NC State buildings have filtered water bottle stations at which you can refill your bottle. This is one of the ways NC State works to be a sustainable campus.
If the taste (or lack thereof) is not for you, try adding some flavor with fruits or spices. You can try adding citrus juice directly into the water or you can let it sit with other fruit and strain out the solids. Both of these will give your water a nice fruity taste. You can also use herbs and spices like ginger, basil or mint to get some extra flavor in there. This not only adds some flavor to your drink, but it also adds in the associated vitamins.
Maybe you carry a water bottle and you like drinking water, but you are so busy that it is hard to stay hydrated. Fortunately, there are apps like Hydro Coach, WaterMinder and Aqualert to help you remember to drink water. Many of them will remind you throughout the day to get a sip of water in and some of them let you set goals about how much water to drink.
Sometimes making your bottle more aesthetically pleasing helps remind you to drink water as well. Many unique water bottles can be found on Amazon. You can also buy stickers from websites like Etsy so your water bottle better represents you!
Hopefully, these tips can help you build better water-drinking habits, keep cool and stay hydrated over the spring and summer seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.