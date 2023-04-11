As college students, we’ve all experienced the rushed, chaotic morning that starts the day off on the wrong foot. It’s not a great feeling and tends to make your overall mood more negative throughout the day. So how can we combat these rough mornings? This is where planning, sleep schedules and morning routines come into play.
Plan for tomorrow
Planning ahead can mentally prepare you for the following day. For example, I like to plan my breakfast and lunch, pick out my clothes, charge my devices and pack up my bag before a busy day. It’s inconvenient to wake up to a dead computer and choosing what to wear is significantly more difficult when you are half asleep. Making a to-do list the night before is also a helpful method for keeping your day on track. Doing these things beforehand makes the next morning less overwhelming.
Go to bed early
You are more likely to struggle in the morning if you stay up late. I understand that it can be difficult to stop scrolling on your phone, pause your study session or choose not to go out with friends at night. However, your success the following day relies on your body’s ability to recover during the night. I aim to start winding down around 10 p.m. whenever I can. To wind down, I listen to calming music, shower and complete my skincare routine. If you struggle to fall asleep, try using white noise, reading before bed or following a guided imagery tutorial on YouTube.
Give yourself time to fully wake up
Rushing to get ready in the morning is never a pleasant way to start your day. Give yourself time to wake up before class. I try to wake up at least an hour before I have to leave for class to give myself time to wake up and get ready. Building this into your routine will help your mornings feel less rushed and more peaceful, and you will also be less likely to be late. If you are feeling lethargic, try switching your shower temperature to be cooler before you dry off for an endorphin boost. It may not sound enjoyable, but the benefits are worth 15-30 seconds of discomfort.
Have an enjoyable morning routine
Feeling motivated to start your day is important when trying to wake up earlier than you are used to. If your morning routine is enjoyable, you’ll be more inclined to leave the comfort of your bed. Try planning a desirable, healthy breakfast or an extravagant coffee. Personally, I have a book on my nightstand that excites me enough to get up to read.
Shifting your typical routine and creating healthy habits takes time. Remember to be kind to yourself. Know that there will be days when you won’t be successful in accomplishing your new goals. However, the fact that you are trying to improve your lifestyle is something you should feel proud of. With planning, self-discipline and resilience, your mornings can make your overall days significantly better.
