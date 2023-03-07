In today's fast-paced and often hectic world, it's more important than ever to take the time to relax and recharge. Whether it's from the demands of school, work or the constant barrage of information and stimuli, our minds and bodies need a break to stay healthy and productive. Taking time for ourselves to unwind, clear our minds and engage in activities that bring us joy and relaxation can help us manage stress, improve our mental health and increase our overall well-being. In this way, taking a break can be seen not as a luxury, but as a necessary investment in our physical, emotional and mental health.
With spring break quickly approaching, this is the ideal time to give your mind and body the chance to recharge. According to the UW School of Medicine, “Allowing yourself downtime with minimal stimuli helps replenish your brain’s capacity for attention, focus and creativity.” Not only are there numerous emotional and psychological benefits to taking a break, but there are various physical benefits to putting a pause on your strenuous daily routine. These positive impacts include restoring your energy levels, improving your quality of sleep and enhancing your physical performance.
It’s significant to note that a relaxing break may look different from individual to individual. In other words, what may be calming to one person may be stressful to another. Figuring out what brings you personal peace is a great way to take the first step in knowing how you wish to spend this important and valuable time.
Do you find joy in movement like taking a walk or attending a yoga class? If so, NC State Wellness and Recreation is hosting Group Fitness Classes over spring break. Does your body respond well to more static activities, like meditation or reading a book? Discovering what works for you is a process, and there is beauty in the fact that there is no right answer to what your break should look like. Your time is completely customizable to what you value, your interests and your needs.
While you may find yourself on a vacation over spring break, there are multiple ways that you can create your own version of paradise right here in Raleigh. If you are someone that finds relaxation in the presence of nature, the JC Raulston Arboretum is a free and public experience for outdoor enthusiasts. Dorothea Dix Park and the Art to Heart Trail at the North Carolina Museum of Art are other great local places to spend outside.
If learning recreationally is your cup of tea, Raleigh, also referred to as “The Smithsonian of the South,” is the perfect place to be. There are an abundant amount of free and affordable museum experiences available at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, the North Carolina History Museum and the Marbles Kids Museum. For more upcoming events in the area, VisitRaleigh has a whole calendar of available experiences and opportunities for the community to enjoy.
At-home activities are also an option for individuals whose homes bring them happiness. Some suggestions may include starting a fun art project, trying out a new baking recipe, watching a new movie or hosting a game night with friends. The list can go on and on. These activities are suitable for those who can’t travel far, and especially for people who don’t want to break the bank. Stay-cations can be fun — again, what you consider a “break” is entirely up to you.
Take advantage of your time off, Wolfpack. You deserve it. Utilize this break as a way to relax, recharge and restore — your mind and your body will thank you for it!