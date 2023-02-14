Content Warning: This article contains references to eating disorders.
During my first year here at NC State, I struggled severely with body image issues and feeling comfortable in my own body. No one knew the internal battle I faced with restrictive eating, excessive exercise and comparison. During the height of the pandemic, I felt isolated from minimal interaction with friends and family, along with online classes. As I enter my final semesters here at NC State, I want to reflect on some of the concepts I have found helpful in understanding my own body image and how we as a campus can continue to appreciate and love every body.
Body positivity is defined as the state of having positive feelings about all aspects of one’s physical appearance. On the other hand, body negativity is the opposite in which someone has negative thoughts about one’s physical appearance. Body neutrality is another commonly used term and can be illustrated as the concept that we as humans can have positive and negative thoughts about ourselves simultaneously, allowing us to reflect and grow as we see fit. Ultimately, body neutrality is a balance between the extremes of body positivity and negativity.
Traditionally, body positivity has been in the spotlight of social media. In recent years, the concept of body neutrality has taken the forefront of how individuals think about themselves. Influencers online and on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok have seemed to revolutionize the way we think about our bodies.
One study by Marques and colleagues regarding body image found that higher use of social media had a correlation with a higher rate of body dissatisfaction in both men and women. It seems as though everyone has an opinion about how we should or shouldn’t think about our bodies. Who’s to say there’s a right or a wrong way?
The most important point I would like to emphasize is the simple fact that we are all human. My approach has simply developed into constructing a lifestyle around what makes me happy, not what makes other individuals happy. There are aspects I try to build upon on a daily basis; however, these are the parts of my life that make me the happiest.
A simple example that improved my body image was going from predominantly running to weight lifting every day. It was a huge shift in my life, but it gave me a community at Wellness and Recreation that I could rely on while also boosting my self-confidence. Another example of an active choice I had to make was following intuitive eating, also known as following my body’s hunger cues. By doing this, I was able to make mindful choices about what I was eating, and I could prevent restricting myself.
As someone who has struggled with body image my whole life, I encourage you to practice compassion towards yourself. We are not perfect by any means, and there is always an opportunity to grow as you flourish into the individual you were meant to be. The more compassion you practice for yourself, the more compassion you will develop for others as well. Remember to celebrate your uniqueness — let’s learn how to love every body.