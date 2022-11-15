Self-advocacy is defined by Oxford Languages as “the action of representing oneself or one’s views or interests.” This sounds simple enough, but for many people, it can be difficult to know how or when to make their needs known. It can feel like you’re stepping on toes when you speak up,but if you don’t tell other people what you need, how will they know?
The best part of self-advocacy is that it’ll serve you in all areas of your life: school, work, relationships, etc. Self-advocacy can present itself in a number of different ways, like being assertive when prioritizing your time or stepping back and admitting you don’t have all the answers and you need help. It’s always better than not speaking up and becoming frustrated with everyone around you for not meeting the needs you won’t even put into words.
When it comes to self-advocacy, remind yourself other people aren’t mind-readers. You may be struggling, but if you don’t speak up for yourself, no one else will know what you need or how they can help you. Most people will be more than willing to listen to your needs, and if they aren’t, be assertive. You have every right to make your needs known.
When practicing self-advocacy, recognize what need is not being met, be clear what problem you are addressing and offer realistic solutions you find suitable. Having a self-advocacy formula can be helpful for people who feel like they don’t know how to start speaking up for themselves. In a friendship, this could look like identifying when someone has crossed a boundary, explaining to them how they crossed said boundary or telling them ways they can avoid crossing this boundary in the future.
On the flip side of this, it is important to be empathetic when other people in your life express the same needs you have. This seems intuitive, but it doesn’t come naturally to all people. If someone is asking you for help, it’s easy to say you don’t have the time. Additionally, when a friend sets a boundary with you, it can be difficult not to become defensive. Remind yourself that we all deserve to have our needs met and it may be difficult for others to speak up. Listen and respond to them in the same way you would want to be listened and responded to.
The more we practice self-advocacy, the easier it will become. Speaking up for yourself becomes second nature if you just allow yourself to do it. Use the self-advocacy formula and remember you deserve to be heard. If others see you advocating for yourself, they may feel empowered to do the same. Life is so much easier when people can verbalize what they want. Keep speaking up and allow others around you to do the same.