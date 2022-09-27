“Healthy Habits” is a phrase you may have heard in recent years. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have increasingly begun to implement healthy habits into their lives because well, we had nothing else to do. Healthy habits are not only something that should be applied to our lives during a pandemic — they should be practiced at all times.
Creating healthy habits within your life is an extremely important aspect of your well-being. A healthy habit is more than just eating healthy and working out. There are a few healthy habits I want to discuss that I think could make a difference in your life.
The first healthy habit is getting outside. I know you have been told this all your life and probably just brushed it aside; however, getting outside is extremely important for various reasons. Being in nature can naturally make you less stressed.
According to Taking Charge of Your Well-Being, one study by Mind showed that 95% of their subjects said their mood improved after spending time outside, changing from depressed, anxious and stressed to more calm and balanced. It gives you a break from what is going on in life and allows you to focus your attention elsewhere. Watching the sunset, going on a walk around the neighborhood, or even just heading to a park all allow you to relax and de-stress.
The second healthy habit is limiting screen time. I think this is hard to enforce as a college student in today’s society. We get our news from the television, we do classwork on our computers, and we go on social media on our cell phones. Everywhere you turn, there is going to be some form of a screen. Being on a screen 24/7 can cause sleeping problems, social anxiety, and distract you from being in the moment.
BMJ Journals did a study on the effects of screen time on the health and well-being of young adults. According to the results, “there is evidence that higher levels of screen time are associated with a variety of health harms for children and young people, with evidence strongest for adiposity, unhealthy diet, depressive symptoms and quality of life.”
I know how hard it is to lower your screen time, but it’s worth trying. Some things I recommend doing other than engaging with a screen are reading, journaling, working out or just hanging out with friends and family without your phone in hand.
The third healthy habit is getting high-quality sleep. The Sleep Foundation says young adults should get around seven to nine hours of sleep each night. This doesn’t mean staying up until four in the morning and sleeping until noon.
Setting an appropriate time for bed is important to getting good sleep at night. Typically, going to bed around 11 p.m. and waking up at 8 a.m. is what I try to aim for. I know 8 a.m. sounds early, especially when you don’t have class until 11:45 a.m., but this gives you time to implement the healthy habits I talked about previously.
The last healthy habit I want to talk about is alone time. In college, we are always surrounded by other people, whether we choose to be or not. We are with people in our classes or the library, we are with our roommates and our friends, we go to club meetings, and we eat meals together. The point is we are always surrounded by people. And don’t get me wrong, being with people is great, but it’s also important to spend time alone.
When you’re surrounded by people at all times, your social battery begins to drain from continuous interactions. When alone, you may be able to get more things done. According to Forbes, being surrounded by people kills productivity. Being alone also gives you time to think. While spending time with others is important, practicing alone time may boost your productivity and allow you to learn more about your personal working preferences.
Overall, implementing these few healthy habits into my life has changed how I feel daily. I know these aren’t always the easiest things to implement in your life (especially with the busy college schedule) but you can notice a change in how you feel once you do.
In the midst of NC State’s Healthy Campus Week, now more than ever is the perfect time to make changes and adopt healthy habits. In addition to considering these tips, check out Wellness and Recreation’s Healthy Campus Week events, which empower students, faculty and staff to thrive in all areas of personal wellness.