As college students, we all try to stay within a budget when going grocery shopping. This can be really difficult when trying to balance grocery shopping along with other day-to-day tasks, including schoolwork and classes. There are a few things that can help us stay within our budget.
This first trick is simple, but few people think of this prior to shopping. All grocery stores have websites where you can search for items to see prices. Our area has so many grocery stores like Aldi, Publix and Wegmans. These websites let you add items to your list section and will total all the prices of selected products for you. These resources are beneficial when it comes to exploring your options and deciding which stores better fit your personal budget.
It is important to note you do not have to stick with one store. After all, you cannot always find everything you need at a singular location, so it can be helpful to jump from store to store to be sure you get all your groceries for the best price. For example, Aldi has many great staples including lots of produce, grains and meats. However, if you are someone who follows a dairy-free, vegan or vegetarian diet, you will likely not be able to find a ton of alternatives at Aldi.
Having a general idea of what meals you want to make for the week can be beneficial prior to grocery shopping. This helps you to get in and out of the grocery store as quickly and efficiently as possible. Since we are in college, we have pretty busy schedules with classes and homework, so the more efficient we are the better. Also, knowing what you want to get before walking into the store helps save money.
I read an article that conducted a study on how creating a grocery list leads to less money being spent on a grocery trip. The conclusions were: “Our research showed that writing a shopping list reduced the number of items bought during an online grocery trip.” This study was done on online grocery shopping but can certainly be applied to in store shopping as well. Having a plan helps us save time and money.
Another helpful tip is to plan a time each week to go grocery shopping. If you set aside time on the same day each week, you will be able to shop and not feel rushed. This will give you ample time to go to all the stores you need to ensure you get all of your groceries. Also, if you go the same day each week you will figure out the amount of groceries you need to buy, including how much produce, pasta, rice, etc. to get you through the week.
It is helpful to know which stores are generally more budget friendly and which are more expensive. I enjoy visiting different grocery stores, so I have been to most of them and can speak from experience. Personally, I found Aldi, Lidl, Food Lion and Walmart to be the most budget friendly. Harris Teeter, Publix, Trader Joes and Target are somewhere in the middle, and Wegmans and Whole Foods are by far the most expensive. Knowing this information can help you plan your next grocery trip. I made a chart with information directly from each store's website comparing a one pound container of strawberries. This does not completely reflect the hierarchy since it is only one item, but it gives you an idea. This grocery tracker from WRAL is a great resource as well!
There are so many great resources out there to help us stay within our personal budget while grocery shopping. We looked at each store's website, along with a weekly price tracker. All of these tips can be super useful in order to grocery shop on a college budget. The most helpful tip in my opinion is to go in with a plan so you can get in and out as quickly as possible while staying within your budget!