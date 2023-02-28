The groundhog may not have seen its shadow, but we’re springing into March a bit early. March is National Nutrition Month and NC State Wellness and Recreation wants you to fuel well to feel well! Good nutrition impacts every aspect of life and is necessary to properly fuel both your mind and body.
College life can get busy. A balanced diet is necessary to sustain oneself through long days of classes, work and other social engagements. I like to make simple switches to my salads for lunch, like adding in spinach leaves instead of iceberg lettuce to maximize the nutrients I consume.
According to the American Heart Association, a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, fish and whole grains can improve mood and reduce the risk of depression via fighting inflammation. Foods high in fiber and Vitamin B are especially helpful in fighting inflammation. Dark leafy greens, fruits, nuts, beans and peas are all high in B vitamins.
I always prioritize eating carbohydrates, or sugars, at breakfast. Some of my carbohydrate-rich breakfast staples are oatmeal and a whole grain toasted bagel, as they keep me full and energized throughout the day and are convenient if I am pressed for time. Complex carbs, like whole grains and starches, are difficult for the body to break down. This provides a slow release of energy throughout the day. Complex carbs include whole-grain bread, potatoes, quinoa, beans and oatmeal. Macronutrients, like proteins, fats and carbohydrates are essential for energy and fullness, but carbohydrates are especially important for feeling energized.
When I know I am going to be out and about for a while, I always make sure I have a protein bar on hand that can tide me over until my next meal as protein and fats are vital to staying full and energized throughout the day. In fact, underconsumption of protein is one of the most common sources of fatigue. Protein promotes fullness, keeping me satisfied for longer. Some other high-protein foods include Greek yogurt, eggs, lean meat, soy, cottage cheese and lentils.
Some of my go-to hunger-crushing snacks are mixed nuts, trail mix and apples with peanut butter. These snacks are especially good at keeping me full because they have both sources of fat and proteins. Protein can help keep you full even longer when combined with healthy fats. Omega-3 fatty acidsare an especially important fat. This fatty acid has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease and improve brain function. My personal favorite source of this fatty acid is seafood, as fish and shellfish are high in Omega-3s. Fish can get pricey, though, so I like to supplement by adding a tablespoon of chia seeds to smoothies and snacking on walnuts.
If you are interested in learning more about healthy eating habits check out the NC State Dining website. I look on their website to find dining options on campus as well as determine which of these options are “wolf approved” by NC State’s director of nutrition and wellness. The University also provides nutrition counselingto students for more personalized recommendations. You can also challenge yourself to fuel well this month and practice wellness through nutrition by joining the Healthy Pack Nutrition Challenge. This challenge will teach cost-efficient and healthy recipes that will aid you in feeling your best. Registration is open through March 19.
As busy college students, the task of feeding yourself in a way that is both nutritious and satisfying can seem daunting, however, eating well is essential to feeling our best both physically and mentally.