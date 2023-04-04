Finals are just around the corner, and many of us are starting to strategize how we’re going to be studying for them. It’s easy to fall into the trap of feeling so overwhelmed by the amount of work you have to do that you end up not studying effectively — or at all.
First, it’s important to get rid of the “all or nothing” mindset. Realistically, you are not going to be able to learn an entire semester’s worth of work in a few days. That is OK. A good study habit is to identify which areas you are proficient in, which areas you need a quick brush up in and which areas you are struggling in. Being able to prioritize your time will help you focus your efforts where you need them most.
Along with knowing what topics need the most attention, it is essential to create a study schedule, down to specific time frames and topics you’ll be studying during those times. Throughout the semester, exams are usually spaced out enough so you do not have to study for all of your classes at once. Unfortunately, finals week does not allow that luxury. Being deliberate when choosing study times will not only help you focus, but also help you feel more in control.
It’s also crucial to take time for yourself, so make sure to incorporate breaks into your schedule. Check in with yourself, and give your brain and body a break from the stress of studying when you need it — this can look like taking a walk or meeting up with friends to grab coffee before you set up camp to study. At night, wind down by doing something relaxing so your sleep actually leaves you refreshed and ready to get back to work the next day.
Sleep is imperative when trying to retain information. According to Dr. Matthew Walker in an article for the National Institute of Health, sleeping before studying is essential to creating new memories, and sleeping after studying will help you retain information.
Walker said lack of sleep impairs the function of the hippocampus, which is critical for memory formation and retention. So even though it might feel like you should be cramming every last bit of information you can instead of catching up on sleep, getting your eight hours in may be more helpful in the long run.
Speaking of cramming, it is one of the least effective ways to study. This is not to say that most of us, myself included, are not guilty of a last-minute cram session. Sometimes it is hard to space out your studying when finals are looming and stress makes you feel paralyzed, but chunking the information can really help with retention.
Researchers at the American Psychological Association overwhelmingly agree that spacing out your studies will help you remember the information you are learning for longer. Their current theory is that spacing out study sessions allows for forgetting and retrieval, and the more often you retrieve information, the easier it becomes to do so.
Every semester, finals are a cause of stress for students everywhere, but study habits like these can ease the cognitive load placed on you this finals season. The most helpful tip for me is to stay away from having an “all or nothing” mindset. I have to remind myself that I am only one person and I am doing the best I can.
Finals can feel lonely and stressful, but just know that you’re not alone in your anxiety. Most other students on campus are feeling many of the same things that you are — and by the end of the day on May 3, it’ll all be over.
If you feel like you need additional help, the Academic Success Center has a variety of resources to help all students, including drop-in Wellness Coaching on Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m.
