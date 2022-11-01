Elevated stress levels are common on college campuses as students try to juggle school, work, friendships and other obligations. According to mind.org.uk, stress is how we react when we feel under pressure or threatened and can have both positive and negative consequences.
Stress makes us more aware of our surroundings and can push us to action. However, prolonged or chronic stress can result in fatigue, depression and anxiety, among other side effects so it is important to manage stress levels. If you find yourself getting stressed don't worry, there are many proven methods of stress reduction.
The first key to reducing stress is prevention. Identifying situations or activities that could be stressful can help in stress management. Getting plenty of exercise and eating a nutritious diet can also ward off stress. However, if you find yourself stressed, there are some tried and true methods of stress reduction.
Lack of sleep can often lead to higher stress levels. Thus, making sure you get a good night's sleep when you're stressed can reduce symptoms. Studies also show cortisol, the hormone most closely related to stress, decreases during sleep, allowing us to start each day with lower cortisol levels. When we don't get enough sleep, cortisol accumulates, which increases our likelihood of stress.
Exercise can be an effective way to reduce stress. Aerobic exercise can reduce cortisol while stimulating the production of mood-elevating endorphins. This means even 20 to 30 minutes of any exercise that gets your heart rate up can improve your mood for several hours afterward. Yoga, meditation, and tai chi have also been shown to decrease stress and boost endorphins. These practices promote mindfulness which can help us feel more connected to our mind and body.
Mindful practices relieve the physical symptoms of stress by making us aware of where our bodies are holding the most tension. Shallow breathing is a common symptom of stress and practices such as yoga, tai chi and meditation emphasize deep controlled breathing. This reduces tension in the back, shoulders and neck, all of which can tense during stressful periods. Additionally, deep breathing slows a racing heart and reduces feelings of anxiety.
Make sure you leave time to do things you enjoy, like spending time with close friends or family. Being around people you care about can reduce cortisol, boosting our mood and decreasing stress. Eating a balanced diet provides the energy and focus necessary to get through stressful events.
NC State has several resources for students looking for nutrition guidance. If you’re looking for one-on-one advice, all students have two free sessions of nutrition counseling. The NC State Dining website contains information about different dining options as well as current menus for each dining hall. Each menu points out foods that contain major allergens as well as whether they are vegan, vegetarian, halal or wolf-approved. If you’d like to cook healthier meals from home, consider checking out MyPlate for guidelines on creating well-rounded meals.
Certain foods have been shown to aid stress reduction. Both coffee and green tea are effective stress reducers. These foods are antioxidant-rich and can reduce inflammation and lower cortisol levels reduce stress. However, high doses of caffeine can boost cortisol levels and disrupt sleep, so opt for low-caffeine green tea to experience the most benefits.
Finally, knowing when to ask for help is important when managing stress. NC State offers many resources so you don't have to endure stressful periods alone. The Counseling Center offers free sessions to students seeking personal, academic or group counseling. NC State also offers wellness coaching, which provides useful tips for stress management, time management and sleep hygiene among other topics.
The Wellness and Recreation Center is a great way to find a stress-reducing exercise, whether it is group fitness classes, rock climbing or swimming. Experiment with different activities until you find one that works for you.
Everyone experiences stress at some point in their lives, so working on stress reduction is essential. Take time to notice when you feel stressed as well as when you feel calm. What activities induce these feelings? Be attentive and take note of your emotions. Most importantly, listen to your body and be mindful of your unique needs. No matter what your preference is, there is a method of stress reduction that will work for you.