“Love yourself,” they say — if only it were that simple. Life can be challenging at times, and just like any other relationship, the one you have with yourself goes through ups and downs. This is why it’s important to remember that you can always restart and change. You have the power to recreate yourself at any moment, and only you get to decide who you want to be. The best time to love yourself is now, as you are, and wherever you are in life.
Practicing gratitude is one way I allow self-love to seep into my daily life. In doing so, I’ve begun to appreciate the little things on a whole different level. You, too, will start to see all the great qualities you possess and you’ll realize there’s no one else with your unique set of assets. What helps me the most is to think about what I have and not what I lack, and be sure to not fall into the trap of comparing the incomparable.
It takes time and effort to cultivate self-love, and like any goal, you need to be patient and determined. Realistically, good things don’t happen overnight and you will face adversity, but what will get you through anything is the love you have for yourself. The more you focus on yourself and practice self-care, the more you will find peace within yourself. The joy and confidence that comes from self-love will begin to radiate from you.
Try giving yourself the same love that you give to others and be your own best friend. You will seek and need less validation from others once you give them to yourself first. My best advice is to not put your worth in the hands of others — be enough on your own. Love yourself independently by taking charge of your own happiness and not letting societal expectations steal that from you.
Focus on creating a healthy and empowering environment for yourself. Your mind is your most important environment, as that's where you spend most of your time. It’s essential to make your mind a beautiful, safe place to be. Whether it’s reducing time on social media or going on a walk, choose the things that make you happy and challenge yourself to be better. You know your needs the best, protect them! Prioritize your well-being because nothing is worth your mental health.
Self-love is self-acceptance. Insecurities are normal — the issue only comes when we let them define us and affect us in a negative way. I like to speak to myself in a positive light. Whenever you catch yourself thinking negatively, remind yourself that you are not your thoughts and let them go. Confront and accept your insecurities by treating them with kindness. For example, try saying daily affirmations every morning. I say things like: “Today I choose to live my best life. I am proud of who I am and I have the courage to be the best version of myself.” Build your confidence and never think of yourself as less, no matter how you feel at a particular moment.
NC State Wellness and Recreation hosts monthly Howl & Chill events that allow students to destress and practice self-care. In the past, we’ve done Bullet Journaling and Boba, and we have a Trail Mixer coming up on March 23. Taking part in events such as these will help you set aside time for yourself. By knowing when to take a step back, you will better your overall well-being. Practicing self-love in the ways I have laid out has led self-love to blossom within me and my hope is that it will do the same for you.
Always believe in yourself and show up for yourself because through self-love anything is possible. Your own approval is all you ever really need. Life gets better when you are comfortable within yourself and are happy with who you are and what you do. Love yourself unconditionally. Repeat after me: I am enough and I deserve the best.