Whether you’ve been running for your entire life and are looking for new places to run around campus or you’re just starting out on your running journey and want a few tips and tricks, this article is for you.
Getting into running or walking around campus can be very intimidating, especially if you’ve never done it before, at least I know that’s how I felt my freshman year. I had no idea where to go and was frankly intimidated by the other people I saw running by.
In high school, I played sports and ran during breaks, but I would have never considered myself a runner. Even now, I’m an average runner at best, but it’s something I enjoy and I want others to be able to experience. I don't want people to be intimidated by this idea that you have to meet a certain benchmark to enjoy running.
Running benefits not only your physical health, but your mental and emotional health as well. It is a natural stress reliever and mood booster even if it doesn’t sound or feel like it at the moment. Running can also be a great way to build community with others, all while improving your physical strength.
With that being said, you might be asking: “Well, where should I go running around NC State?” There are many different options for running on and around campus. If you’re looking for a long stretch of trail to run on, maybe try heading over to the American Tobacco Trail. The American Tobacco trail stretches for 22.6 miles, meaning you can run however much or little you want. This is also the perfect spot to get away from campus for a little bit and go for a run.
William B. Umstead State Park is another great place to go to find a good running trail. It’s right around the corner from NC State and it has many different trails that are great for hiking and running. The Reedy Creek Trail runs in front of Meredith College on Hillsborough Street and connects behind Carmichael Gym, which is a great option for people who want to start on campus, but run a little off campus. This trail makes you feel like you’re going away from campus without having to go out of your way to find a trail.
Downtown Raleigh is another great place to go on a walk or run. If you're a coffee or tea fan, a great option is to go on a run downtown, grab a coffee, and then head back! You can just head down Hillsborough Street past the Belltower and you will end up downtown. From there you can go wherever your heart desires and create your own running route.
The North Carolina Museum of Art is one of my personal favorite places to run. From the art museum you can go on a stroll throughout the grounds and take in the artwork that is displayed while enjoying a nice run. This is far enough away from campus to make you feel like you’re exploring new areas, but not far enough away that it’s a chore to get there. The art museum also has lots of great trails and paths that can be utilized by the public. One trail you can use to get to the art museum is the path that runs in front of Meredith College. You can take this trail by heading up Hillsborough Street and then going down the path in front of Meredith College, which leads you onto the highway bridge and ends with you at the North Carolina Museum of Art.
Finally, a great option if you’re more of an indoor person is NC State’s very own Carmichael Gym, which has treadmills located across its facilities, a track and even an indoor turf area. All of these are excellent options for a run or some sprints.
I hope that you have found this article helpful and that you will try one or more of these paths out. Lace up some running shoes and enjoy your run!