Let’s do a midsemester check-in. How are those New Year’s resolutions going? For many, it can be hard to stick to the goals set at the start of the year, especially if it's related to physical activity. Why do new resolutions have to be set at the beginning of the year? Let’s work together to plan and integrate a new resolution into your lifestyle today.
First, ask yourself what your roadblocks are. Is it the experience of going to the gym? Maybe you are unfamiliar with types of physical activity. You may even find the gym intimidating. In general, knowledge about types of movement comes with practice, research and time. With access to the internet, one can find everything they would need to know about getting started with working out.
One solution is experimenting in the fitness spaces. For example, at Wellness and Recreation, there are various spaces to experiment with. The majority of the first floor is designated for strength training and contains a variety of machines, dumbbells, weight racks and open spaces to try new movements.
The second and third floors contain cardio and weight machines typically used for functional training and are a great starting point for new gymgoers. Experimenting with different movements will help build your comfort and confidence in the gym. During this time of testing out the gym, you will also start discovering what type of movements you enjoy.
Next, discover your priorities. There are many reasons the gym might be enjoyable including knowing you are working on yourself, enjoying being out of the house for a bit and working out with friends. For me, a personal favorite is setting and reaching goals and feeling healthier overall.
Certain exercises should not discourage you from being active and working out. There are always alternatives and options for specific muscle groups or activities, so you can find one that you enjoy. Researching different exercises or asking staff at your local gym for help can be beneficial when learning new exercises.
Wellness and Recreation has opportunities to help you figure out what works best for you. We offer personal trainers, group fitness classes, climbing walls and outdoor trails. The CDC established guidelines for physical activity, which can be used as a framework to build upon.
Finally, find your availability. There are many different ways to combat time restrictions when trying to embrace physical activity. Try picking a time of day at which you enjoy working out. If you dislike early mornings, don’t plan to exercise at the crack of dawn. Plan your week out in advance, and decide what times you are available. Remember to build in buffers for a water break, rest, changing clothes and pre/post-workout stretching. If you only have free time for an hour, then plan a thirty-minute session. Try doing thirty-minute sessions throughout the week to get more comfortable and confident.
Starting your drive to get into physical fitness can feel difficult and discouraging. Inexperience and time restrictions can feel challenging, but overcoming these fears can encourage positive physical health and promote an overall sense of enjoyment.
Try to remember these three things as you begin your journey: there is more than one way to get physically active, physical fitness is not “one size fits all” and being physically well is not just about getting in a workout. It’s about fueling our bodies with the nutrients and sleep it needs to perform at its best. The tips we outline don’t just apply to the gym, but they apply to taking any step toward moving intentionally. We hope you can use them to check in on your resolutions.