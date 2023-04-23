As we move into the summer, many graduates are entering the job market. However, many industries NC State students intend to enter are characterized by controversy. Nonetheless, a negative perception of a company should not be the deciding factor when choosing what jobs to apply to or accept.
This does not mean harmful choices organizations make towards individuals or the environment are not significant and important. Many industries are tied to corrupt practices and policies consumers should be aware of when making investments and purchases. The issue lies in when society’s calls for company accountability extend into shaming individuals for where they work.
When you’re applying for work, you’re in a different position from a consumer. If an experience is relevant to your interests, the social perceptions of a company should not be the reason you decide not to pursue a job relevant to your career. Concerns within the job market should include benefits, experience, work environment, compensation and resources.
Additionally, you have a better chance of voicing your concerns directly to the people who make the decisions as an employee because you are much more likely to meet those in power firsthand. The most significant way to understand the flaws in these industries and make change happen is from personal experiences and understanding.
It’s important to also remember that just as individuals make mistakes, they have room to grow if given the opportunity and proper information. Social movements are able to impact policy and change leadership in major organizations of power.
This is one of the motivators for myself when I applied to the Autism Society of North Carolina. The organization at the national level is rooted in problematic ties in ableist collaborations and policies. However, in my work, I have found the Autism Society of North Carolina to be open to all feedback and actively attempting to grow past its controversial ties. Many of those leading the organization are excited to learn from and implement and credit ideas provided by those in the communities they serve. If I had not been willing to pursue this job opportunity, I wouldn’t have been able to understand this firsthand.
I also experienced this when choosing to join Technician's opinion section. When I was hired, our staff diversity training was transparent about Technician’s past mistakes in publication. It did discourage me at first from writing for the paper — I focus on advocacy in much of my work and being associated with a publication with a controversial history in doing the opposite doesn’t align with my values.
However, I realized this didn’t make a lot of sense, either. The paper has worked to progress past decisions and those associated with this work are no longer employees of the paper. Furthermore, Technician has built an audience for over 100 years. I realized my contributions could be the voice for the changes I want to see, both by sharing perspectives during article pitches and in my own columns.
Examples exist throughout the corporate world. Those planning to enter the technology industry can recognize concerns in major options. Industry giants like Amazon and Facebook have each experienced failed to protect users' data and exploited workers. Additionally, multiple publications have stated why individuals should be dissuaded from working for Amazon due to the CEO’s behavior. One went as far as to say “Amazon is where overachievers go to feel bad about themselves.”
Companies like Apple and Microsoft have violated labor laws internationally. Reports of the negative aspects of working for Apple may disencourage individuals from applying.
The automotive company Tesla is surrounded by controversy, many of which regard the behavior of CEO Elon Musk and quality errors. In the textile industry, fast fashion poses numerous ethical and environmental concerns. In agriculture, dairy and meat farming are significant contributors to greenhouse gas emissions and have ties to animal mistreatment. The fields of politics and press have been historically associated with corruption and bias.
The other fact of the matter is that these giants are not leaving anytime soon. Amazon and Tesla continue to grow, and their reach extends far beyond what consumer boycotts can threaten. In the fast fashion industry, this is also not a straightforward solution.
NC State graduates have worked hard for their degrees and entering the workforce shouldn’t be gatekept by disapproval for business practices that are likely to exist within every industry. Graduates deserve to be able to pay their bills, regardless of a company’s past.
By working directly within an industry, we can help improve its future. We have the power to make significant change and should be open minded of where we can do so.
