Working part-time in college can be a great way to earn money and stay on top of expenses when earning your degree. However, most full-time and part-time undergraduates are working more hours than what is recommended to make ends meet, according to the American Association of University Professors.
As a non-traditional student, working part-time is an absolute necessity. I worked several years before returning to school and remained independent throughout those years, while taking on more bills with each and every birthday. I have unfortunately broken the age range of having assistance from my parents, leaving me to figure it out on my own. I know I speak for many students when I say it’s tough.
The dire need to make money to stay afloat can be stress-inducing. Running back and forth between work, classes and then home to simply work again on assignments can put a lot of wear and tear on a person. It’s hard to find time to hang out with friends, attend events, explore the towns and cities around us and so on. My extra time is used for the oh-so-fun grocery shopping, meal prepping, the gym and, if I have the time, a shower.
Working part-time alongside a full class schedule doesn’t affect leisure time alone. There have been several occasions where it has affected my motivation for academics, leading to a burnout feeling and some not-so-great test scores. I’m exposing myself here, but it’s the truth.
I know I’m not alone when it comes to this. People who sympathize with me understand how taking on work and classes can be downright exhausting. The funny thing is, there are some students who can juggle everything without breaking a sweat. Some can even juggle sports, classes and work. I don’t know how they do it, but I don’t believe there’s a secret behind it — what I’ve learned is to not compare myself to others. To put it simply, we are all hardwired differently and experience life at different paces.
Because every individual takes a different stride through life, we also take on different ways to carry the load and make it more enjoyable. There are people who love the hustle and bustle, the non-stop movement of daily tasks and working late into the night, only to wake up early and start again. Personally, I am more of the laid-back, in need of the beach, sipping on margaritas and not having a care-in-the-world type. Don’t get me wrong, I love to work hard to achieve my goals, but I also need leisure time to stop, take a step back and enjoy life for a moment to be able to keep up my motivation. Honestly, even for the go-getters, taking a break can make such a positive impact on a person’s life.
While it may feel impossible, we can control our time spent even while juggling classes and a job. I eventually grew tired of being unable to catch a break, and found a couple of ways that helped me the most when it came to finding time for myself.
Even though I was worried out of my mind to do so, taking a long weekend here and there during school benefited me the most. Planning ahead, doing the work before it is due, taking off from work and allowing yourself a weekend of relaxation or fun can help reduce stress and give you that small break you deserve. We tend to forget from time to time to do these things for ourselves. I always feared if I allowed myself time off in the middle of the semester I would lose money and get off track with my classes. This is by far the fattest lie you can tell yourself.
If at all possible, schedule your classes to give yourself time to work and time to study. It is okay to wait and take that one exciting class later on if it doesn’t work well with your schedule. The desire to take as many classes as possible may overload your schedule, opening up the opportunity to feel overwhelmed and causing you to fall behind. I think everyone would love to graduate on time or early, but there is no rush when it comes to the pace that works best for you. After all, slow and steady wins the race.
I’m not saying to just let loose and do as you please — academics are important. However, not taking time for yourself can make matters worse. If you’re feeling burnt out, take a quick break and give yourself the chance to feel refreshed and ready to continue. We’re not robots nor cogs in a machine — time is limited, but we can most certainly choose how we spend it.