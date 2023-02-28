Women have been pushing their way to equality for years but never seem to break past the glass ceiling set by powerful men, outdated standards and society. While we see the norms slowly and continually changing for women, attitudes of others are stuck in the past and view women as nothing more than caregivers, making it nonetheless difficult for true progression in equality.
A prime example of groupthink towards this idiotic attitude regarding women is the controversy over the recent British Vogue cover for the March 2023 edition. The cover displays the gorgeous and successful Rihanna in the forefront, and A$AP Rocky holding their baby boy in the background.
There is a whole lot to unpack with this photo here pic.twitter.com/WDgYlYGs3z— Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) February 16, 2023
The viral tweet captioned with “There is a whole lot to unpack with this photo here,” sparks a debate on the gender role Rihanna should be representing and how the man should be the one leading. Comments such as “I see it too, she’s leadin and pullin him along while he’s lookin like a nurturing mother… SMH,” and “Yea, mother ASAP Rocky and father Rihanna. Look at him embracing his proud motherhood. The idea is that a strong man leads the family. But hey that's [Hollywood] for ya,” showcase the stereotypical debate on how women should stay in their place.
Something that was meant to bring attention toward a successful artist and her growing family turned into speculation of an emasculated man and inspired toxic femininity. But the article isn’t even about A$AP Rocky, so it wouldn’t be logical to position Rihanna in the background anyways.
Complaints over A$AP Rocky being behind Rihanna and having him hold their child have sent many people in an uproar. Traditionally, men are deemed to be breadwinners of the relationship, the provider, the protector and the guider. Women, for years and still to this day, are seen as caregivers and homemakers; people who shouldn’t take the step forward into bigger and better advancements.
Corey Cogdell-Unrein, a two-time Olympic trap shooter bronze medalist, is another example of a woman taking on a successful role but overshadowed by a dominant-male role viewpoint. After Cogdell-Unrein won her second Olympic medal in 2016, the Chicago Tribune tweeted “Wife of a Bears’ lineman wins a bronze medal today in Rio Olympics,” with no mention of her name or past achievements. Although we don’t get a Vogue cover in this example, we still recognize the idea of putting the man in the forefront.
While gender equality has come a long way from old traditions, there will always be a push and pull every time a woman steps into success or leadership, no matter the case. We prominently see this across powerful positions, athletics, work environments — especially within the medical field — entertainment and even in educational institutions.
We ought to acknowledge women for the strengths they possess and their ability to climb the ladder higher just as men do. Both men and women are capable of being successful, as well as being loving and supportive nurturers. If anything, men should be prominent figures in their children’s lives and support their significant other just as much as women do. A$AP Rocky holding their child while his successful partner takes on the role as boss babe is evidence enough.
There is no emasculation at play here. We, as a society, need to see more examples of women as leaders, and also make it a norm for both genders to share all roles and to be acknowledged equally.
The more women continue to be a living example of what is possible by not letting outdated gender roles define their level of achievement or dictate their ability to lead, the less prevalent gender stereotypes will be. Controversy over a woman posing in front of a man will soon be a thing of the past.