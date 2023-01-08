Coming into the new year, it is important we take a step back and recap what big events occurred. 2022 brought with it plenty of new, politically momentous events that are worthy of reflection. These events will also be vital for understanding and preparing for 2023. Here are the major events that defined last year politically.
COVID-19
Early in the year, the coronavirus had mutated into the omicron variant, becoming far more viral than any variation before it. Omicron became commonplace around the time many public institutions began reopening, pitting Americans with the all-too-familiar challenge of administering vital public services safely and effectively.
Here at NC State, spring 2022 was largely a return to normalcy with most students returning to in-person education, reduced mask-wearing policies and the removal of maximum occupancy requirements.
The United States saw its second-highest peak in deaths in February, hitting over 17,000 a day. Following this surge, we hit a sobering milestone in May: one million COVID-19 deaths. Since then, the transition to normalcy has continued with many Americans seeming to have shifted focus away to other results of the pandemic, namely the next point.
Economic turmoil
The world was struck by one of the worst economic collapses in recent history, drawing comparisons to the 1970 stagflation crisis and the 2008 recession. Conditions during the pandemic, such as increased demand for goods and services upon the reopening, a shipping crisis, China’s zero-COVID policy and the war in Ukraine have led to record inflation.
Gas prices, which have thankfully dropped below the price they were this time last year, reached all-time highs, peaking at a national average of $5.01 in June. Groceries, used cars and rent prices also hit extreme highs, affecting Americans at every level. Struggles with inflation are ongoing, with economics giving wide projections for upcoming relief or sustained strife.
Russia-Ukraine conflict
On Feb. 24, Russia invaded Ukraine through the border in annexed Crimea. The stated purpose of the invasion has varied from “denazifying Ukraine” to claiming Ukrainians are committing genocide on ethnic Russians in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine.
Russian advances in the war have been limited despite massive numerical, strategic and financial advantages. Many atrocities have been committed, including the bombing of hospitals, neighborhoods and other major cultural centers.
The global response has been massive, shutting Russia off from major financial institutions such as the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication. Additionally, most Western nations have worked to unilaterally shut down the trade of crude and refined oil, coal and natural gas, Russia’s biggest exports and the leading source of energy in Europe and Asia.
Midterms
2022 saw the first national election since Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Major focus was put on Trump’s influence on the Republican party, specifically for candidates who supported his claims of fraud.
In the end, the expected red wave was more of a puddle. Republicans only gained 10 seats in the house and lost a seat in the Senate. In North Carolina, Republicans were more successful but narrowly missed their goal of obtaining a supermajority that can reject Governor Roy Cooper’s vetoes.
For more coverage on the election, see Technician’s article on midterm takeaways.
A rogue Supreme Court
2022 saw one of the most controversial court terms in recent history. A string of major decisions by the court reversed decades of precedent and federal power to handle pressing issues. In addition to this, a leak of a preliminary draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson pushed many to voice concerns over the security and professionalism of the court through nationwide protest.
Many of their decisions garnered extreme criticism as well. The most controversial decision was in Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturned Roe v. Wade’s federal protections on first-trimester abortions. The court also limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to establish provisions to address climate change, halted President Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan and kept Title 42 in place, a COVID-19-era policy that allows the deportation of migrants without consideration for claims of asylum status.
What will 2023 hold?
Predictions for next year are about as accurate as predicting the end of the world. What we do know is political uncertainties remain, especially in Congress. Currently, the House of Representatives has failed for nearly four days to elect a new Speaker, signaling the start of what could become the most dysfunctional House in recent years.
Here in North Carolina, the future of Moore v. Harper, a case currently before the Supreme Court challenging how state legislatures can make congressional maps, is entering new, murky territory. The Republican sweep of the state court system could reverse the progress in election fairness made in 2022, which saw the house seats for the U.S. House split between the two parties.
For now, all we can do is continue reading, staying on top of our elected officials and advocating for the change we want in the world. There is no way of truly knowing what will happen next, so we must continue to work together through this unprecedented political era.