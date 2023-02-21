No classes, no homework, no Moodle — just a day to focus on our mental health. In a nutshell, that’s what a wellness day is. This concept, which was introduced in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, has become more prevalent as NC State makes more of an effort to provide students with the opportunity to reflect on their mental health and well-being.
Two wellness days, one in the fall and one in the spring, have been offered this academic year by the University. While most students are in favor of having them, the inclusion of such days into the academic curriculum has sparked mixed reactions among students, faculty and staff. Not everyone is convinced time off is what students need in order to nurture their mental health.
For example, some argue that wellness days interfere with the learning process because classes are canceled and assignments cannot be assigned. People also think it’s a flop because they don’t provide an adequate break and because they may unintentionally worsen people’s mental health by removing their routines. However, a lot of these reasons don’t take into account how much college students are going through.
College is a stressful environment. Therefore, having a day off to unwind and do things we wouldn’t normally do because we are too busy studying, doing homework, etc. is beneficial. Considering the daily struggles of college students with a heavy workload experience, we should be allowed to have a break — and wellness days are the best way to do so.
So, instead of interfering with the learning process, wellness days enhance it by providing students with the time to recharge, and return to class with less stress which will help them absorb topics more quickly and thoroughly according to Matt Shenker, MEd.
Moreover, taking care of our mental health is important because it has an influence on our thoughts, behaviors and emotions. As college students, it’s easy to forget to nourish it on a daily basis so having a day dedicated to that purpose is essential, even if it’s randomly placed throughout the week.
Some students have criticized the way wellness days are scattered throughout the semester, saying they don't actually provide an adequate break. But, having one day of relaxation can make a significant impact, the trick is in knowing how to make the most out of your day.
For instance, I went on a hike with two friends last wellness day, and it was nice being able to enjoy nature and talk with my friends about everything and nothing. In addition, this hike provided an opportunity for me to reflect on my life and mental health, which was ultimately beneficial for my future.
However, I agree the University should give more consideration to the placement of days in our schedule to improve students utilizing this time properly. For this, NC State should consider scheduling days near the weekend, such as Monday or Fridays. In that way, students can have their well-deserved pause from classes and take care of themselves but also allow a smooth transition back to their normal schedule.
Some might argue the absence from an academic setting of wellness days might negatively impact students already facing mental health issues, yet academic burnout can also cause stress that will lead to a worse well-being and an increased chance of mental health issues. Wellness days give us the time and opportunity to look after one another — checking in on our friends, making plans together or even just giving them a call.
I understand that for those already struggling with mental health, a wellness day may not be as beneficial or enough. If students believe a day off may not be conducive to their comfort and well-being, NC State also provides different resources they can use. As well, students who don't have anything planned for the day, may still find something to do on campus thanks to the many activities hosted by departments like Wellness and Recreation. Being involved in these events might help them connect with others, and help create a sense of community.
Although there’s always room for improvement — the University should consider the scheduling of wellness days more thoroughly. It's really necessary to keep having time to focus on mental health and relaxation. Thus, it’s important the University continues to have these wellness days that allow students to take a break from school.
If you or someone you know is having difficulty processing grief or having a mental health emergency, the Counseling Center can be reached 24 hours a day at 919-515-2423. If you are in a crisis situation and need immediate help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. In the case of a life-threatening emergency, call 911.
The Counseling Center’s website offers free online screenings, a plethora of self-help resources regarding mental health and wellness concerns and a comprehensive list of campus services available for those who need guidance. To view an exhaustive list, visit counseling.dasa.ncsu.edu/resources.
If you’re seeking professional counseling or other mental health services on campus, visit the Counseling Center’s Getting Started page at counseling.dasa.ncsu.edu/about-us/gettingstarted to complete paperwork, set up an appointment and more.