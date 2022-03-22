If you asked if I was a feminist a year ago, I would’ve responded with a respectful no. It’s not that I didn’t believe in equality of the sexes, but the thought of feminism conjured the stereotypical caricature — a woman who hates all men and would rather die than wear a bra. For me, if subscribing to the feminist movement meant joining ranks with these women, then I wanted out.
While there are self-proclaimed feminists who tout these beliefs, I’ve come to discover they don’t speak for the whole of the feminist movement. The truth is being a feminist says more than a pink hat or unshaven legs — it says you’re willing to fight for equality and inclusivity. It’s a label that doesn’t deserve shame, but pride.
To understand feminism and combat misconceptions, it’s important to understand its roots. Although women’s rights have been contested for millennia, it wasn’t until the 19th century the feminist movement found its wings. Applying enlightenment and abolitionist ideologies, the first wave of feminism aimed to secure one of the most fundamental, democratic rights for women — the right to vote.
After decades of protesting, women in the U.S. finally attained suffrage with the passage of the 19th amendment. Following this major milestone, many feminists hung up their signs and sashes, believing the fight for equal rights was largely won. In the wake of World War I, women’s role in society was brought under question. During the war, women were welcomed into the workplace to occupy positions originally held by men but were booted back to the home following its conclusion.
Countering post-war attitudes, the second wave of feminism sought to expand women’s roles from the domestic sphere to the workforce. Fueled with civil rights fervor, second-wave feminists — largely middle-class white women — focused heavily on combatting workplace inequalities as well as advancing reproductive rights. Second-wave feminism culminated in significant reforms, such as the Equal Pay Act of 1973 and Title IX, a law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in federally funded educational settings.
The third iteration of feminism emerged in the early 1990s. Piggybacking off the success of their second wave predecessors, third wave feminists focused on the intersectionality of womanhood, woman empowerment and sexual freedoms. There is debate about whether or not the third wave is still occurring, and many believe the rise of social media gave birth to a fourth wave around 2012.
Today, feminism encompasses a wide array of beliefs and ideologies. Being a feminist doesn’t come with any prerequisites, besides the belief that everyone deserves equal access to the same rights and opportunities. Feminism isn’t pro-choice nor is it pro-life — feminism is pro-woman, pro-man, pro-everyone.
Feminism seeks gender equality, it doesn’t imply women are superior or deserve preferential treatment over men. While feminism doesn’t place women above men, it also doesn’t victimize women. Feminism isn’t a competition to gain the greatest amount of power and privileges — it’s about leveling the playing field, so no group has a head start.
Because of feminism, vast improvements have been made not only in the realm of women’s rights, but also in virtually every facet of human affairs. When gender equality is prioritized, health programs can be designed to suit the needs of every demographic, there is more inclusive economic growth, and people are more likely to lead satisfying lives.
Although feminism has done well to advance human rights, further strides must be made to reach equality. One way to improve feminism is to open up the floor to more diverse voices. Historically speaking, feminism has been dominated by the white, middle-class woman’s point of view. To reap the full benefits of equality, feminist discussions must make room for marginalized experiences.
Men, the group believed to be in the most advantageous position, are also frequently left out of the conversation. Men encounter discrepancies as well, which feminism needs to address. For instance, men are three to four times more likely to die from suicide compared to women. Although feminism often fails to address men’s mental health, it might be the key to aiding it, as men in gender equal societies experience greater health and well-being.
Needless to say, feminism is far from irrelevant. With recent legislation in Missouri continuing a dangerous trend in lawmakers barring women’s reproductive rights, there is no better time to be a feminist. There is no better time to defend human rights than right now.