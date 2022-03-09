When you graduate from NC State, you might be getting ready to find somewhere to live, whether that be a house or an apartment. According to a report from NerdWallet, 91% of people would eventually like to own a home. However, that dream can be very far away for many Americans, especially long-term renters, 88% of whom have concerns about being able to purchase a home.
Right now, housing is becoming more expensive overall. According to an article from the New York Times, “The median price for an American home is up nearly 20 percent in a year.” There are a lot of factors that might contribute to this. Widely available and inexpensive mortgage loans are one of them. During the pandemic, mortgage rates were extremely low, and while they have increased slightly, they are still at historic lows. These loans have low interest rates and limited down payments.
The fundamental problem is a high demand for housing with limited supply. This means that sellers get the upper hand. If sellers know 10 people can and will take out cheap mortgages to buy their house, they can price it at a higher rate. Even with production being boosted all around, it’s hard to catch up with the demand created by the aforementioned cheap loans.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Black and lower-income homeowners have not been able to take advantage of the lower interest rates due to “disparities in financial education and knowledge of refinancing opportunities,” among other factors. This definitely highlights the underlying financial inequality that pervades despite economic growth.
Additionally, some of this demand is coming from forces we could not have foreseen decades ago, for example, investment firms like Blackrock, the Airbnb craze and other new technological advancements. If credit is cheap, investment firms can buy more stuff. Since credit is inexpensive right now, they are buying even more. The model that makes up private equity depends on high leverage. A lender-dominant market is in their favor. How can a single family compete with deep-pocketed private equity funds?
Because housing is expensive and some people cannot afford to buy, they are forced to rent instead which skyrockets rent prices. According to Vox, affordable housing in rent can become more complicated in metropolitan areas due to policies like zoning and rent control. While zoning can create affordability, it can also create inequality, gentrification and unproductivity. The ways these lines are drawn are highly debated.
With “inclusive” zoning tactics and “upzoning” — which allot residential housing to lower-income people — the supply of residential housing can increase. This increase in the supply of housing is vital to affordability, so that competition is not consistently driving prices up and lower-income people out. Rent control is another method used to stabilize skyrocketing rent prices.
Without some kind of solution that gives consumers power in the housing market, I think many graduating college students are going to become one of the many disgruntled Americans who cannot afford to buy a home in such a hot market. RocketHomes revealed in a survey with Generation Z participants that 80.6% underestimate the cost of buying a house. The market will continue favoring sellers despite economic growth.
Some recent headlines illustrating the issue in our local area:
“Price of renting in Raleigh is up nearly 24% from last year."
“Triangle housing market: Demand at ‘all-time high’ but affordability at ‘all-time low’”
“North Carolina foreclosure filings up 85% from last year”
However, there seems to be some progress. For example, there are significant rezoning plans that will build more affordable housing, which might spur more progress in that direction. While zoning and price ceilings target issues in renting, there seems to be a lack of concern about the ability to buy a home. For the sake of college students, affordable housing is not only a need, but a right.