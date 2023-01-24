Editor’s Note: This article contains references to sexual assault and violence.
“I think the women belong to the man.” This is only one out of dozens of misogynistic statements made by Andrew Tate, whose recent rise in popularity is just a reflection of how our culture has treated women for some time. Now that he’s facing charges of human trafficking in Romania, we’re seeing those attitudes manifest themselves into a disturbing reality — survivors often receive the wrath their abusers deserve.
It’s time to put an end to that pattern.
In these types of cases specifically, women deserve to be heard. That doesn’t mean that women are never wrong by default — it means that they face unique challenges in our culture that must be taken into consideration first before any accusatory finger is lifted.
College campuses are no exception to this problem, as demonstrated by the recent assaults at Wolf Village. Sexual violence affects female students three times more than males. For women who aren’t straight or white, that percentage goes up almost twofold. Despite these high incident rates, only 20% of female students report to the police, sometimes waiting decades to do so.
Women are often criticized for not immediately taking action after a sexual assault, but there are several reasons why this occurs.
One of the primary reasons is risk of retaliation. This can come from the accused abuser and take the form of threats and rumors, or from an institution, which includes faculty, staff or administrators. In the context of the workplace, retaliation can look like a demotion or being fired altogether.
Another is the high chance of not being believed. As seen with the case of Anita Hill, women who come forward are often subject to intense scrutiny from outsiders. Their motives are questioned, with many accused of seeking attention or money. However, it's extremely uncommon for survivors to lie about their assault. Compared to how it's represented in popular media — take the Duke lacrosse case for instance — the rate of false reporting is very low, between 2% to 10%.
A third major reason is distrust in the justice system, which isn’t completely unfounded. Out of every 1,000 sexual assault cases, almost 99% don’t lead to a felony conviction. Furthermore, progressing through the legal process is an invasive and timely experience, usually requiring survivors to recount their trauma over and over. As many police officers also engage in victim blaming, it’s no surprise why retribution is rarely sought.
In terms of addressing the unique issues that survivors face, NC State is succeeding in several ways. They make sexual assault data available through their annual Security and Fire Safety reports. It’s important to note that recent reports show an uptick in sexual assaults, but this may be partially due to more survivors feeling comfortable with the system. Nevertheless, a commitment to transparency helps keep these issues from being swept under the rug.
Also included in these reports are recommendations for how to report and file complaints with University Police, as well as resources and policies that specifically address sexual assault. Some resources listed include the Women’s Center, the GLBT Center and the Sexual Assault Helpline. Among the policies detailed, one is non-retaliation, which prohibits any individual from taking action against any person who exercises their right to report.
NC State can further improve and reduce sexual assault through annual bystander interventions. All incoming students are required to take a training in sexual assault prevention, but this is only done once throughout a student’s history. Requiring students to retake this program at the start of each school year may help to reinforce knowledge surrounding sexual assault and reporting. It can also help increase confidence in using prevention strategies.
We also have the power to create change as students. Quelling the tendency to victim-blame is an important first step. Victim-blaming can help us feel like we have the power to keep ourselves from harm, but what happens to an individual is not their fault. Anyone can experience sexual assault regardless of what they look like or what they do.
Although NC State provides comprehensive measures to address sexual assault, there is room for improvement. Sexual assault continues to be a constant concern for students on campus, and the rate of reporting remains low. In order to ensure survivors receive the respect and justice they deserve, we must strive to create a culture that holds abusers responsible for their actions and not the other way around.
If you or someone you know is experiencing relationship violence, sexual violence, stalking or any other form of interpersonal violence and are in need of advocacy services, the NC State Women’s Center has trained advocates available to offer crisis intervention, emotional support, resources and referrals. Students can contact the 24/7 Sexual Assault Helpline at 919-515-4444 or email ncsuadvocate@ncsu.edu to schedule an appointment with an advocate.
Advocacy services through the NC State Women’s Center are available for all students inclusive of all gender identities and sexual orientations.
For more information on advocacy services, please visit go.ncsu.edu/supportsurvivors. If you would like to talk to a confidential resource, you can also connect with the NC State Counseling Center at 919-515-2423. You may also visit go.ncsu.edu/safe for additional information on resources and reporting options.