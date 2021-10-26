For the past four weeks, I have looked forward to Friday more than usual. Not only does it cap off a long, brutal school week, but it’s also the one day where I know my existence has a positive impact on the lives of others — a profound feeling generated through the simple act of reading children’s books.
I volunteer with Partners Read, a nonprofit organization that aims to increase literacy among elementary schoolers. In the program, first and second graders are paired with adults who help develop confidence with their reading. During my time with Partners Read, I’ve discovered volunteering is generally easy, benefits all parties involved and the more people who are able to do it, should.
As busy college students, finding time within our jam-packed schedules to give back can be a challenge. With the added stress of financial strain, some of us simply do not have the luxury to volunteer. However, for those who can, the benefits of volunteering far outweigh the costs of time and energy. While volunteering provides support to people in need and important causes, the volunteer may get more than what they give.
Since the onset of the pandemic, 40% of adults have reported symptoms of anxiety and depressive disorders. Social distancing and quarantine forced people into a bubble of isolation, with limited face-to-face interaction. Due to concerns for the virus, many outreach groups operated with limited resources or temporarily halted activities.
As the world continues to slowly open back up again, volunteering can be a great way to reconnect with others and boost mental health. Volunteering can help you make new friends and boost your social skills, which staves off feelings of loneliness, anxiety and depression.
Devoting time to volunteering has also been shown to provide a sense of purpose, increase self-confidence, overall life-satisfaction and even help you live longer. One study published by the University of Exeter found that those who volunteer had a 22% lower mortality rate compared to non-volunteers.
In addition to improved mental and physical health, devoting time to volunteering can also teach you valuable skills such as leadership and problem-solving, give you a chance to explore new career fields and connect you with organizations that could benefit your career.
Because of the enormity of volunteer opportunities available and the impact COVID-19 has had, finding the right place to volunteer can be tricky. Some important things to consider when searching for volunteer opportunities are your interests, goals, abilities and the amount of time you’re willing to commit.
Luckily, there is no shortage of volunteer opportunities available on campus, from Feed the Pack food pantry — where volunteers strive to reduce food insecurity — to Arts at NC State. Additionally, many of the hundreds of student organizations at NC State offer community service activities, including Best Buddies, the Companion Animal Club and Service Raleigh.
NC State’s office of Student Leadership and Engagement offers a great resource for finding volunteer opportunities within the community. The website is easy to use and creates a list of opportunities and service events tailored to individual needs and interests. The site also allows you to “fan” certain organizations and get regular updates on their activities.
Whether you are looking to lend a hand, want to meet new people or have nothing better to do, consider volunteering. With so many opportunities available on and around campus, there is something for everyone. Although the time for giving is right around the corner, get a head start by giving back to the community and yourself.