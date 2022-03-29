In the face of mounting atrocities committed by Russia in Ukraine, a stark response has come from the West: Vladimir Putin’s actions will not be tolerated. This definitive position from the United States and its allies begs a question. Where has this sternness been while dealing with the world's other sinister tyrants?
This month marks the seven-year anniversary of the Yemen Civil War which has set the stage for one of the worst humanitarian crises of the 21st century. Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their lives in the conflict, mainly from a sustained food insecurity that has bordered on famine for almost a decade. A majority of the 30.5 million civilians remain in need of aid, a sentiment the U.N. fears will be overshadowed by the unfolding of events in Ukraine.
The conflict serves as a proxy-war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, a rivalry that has been shaping the Middle East for decades. The Saudi-led coalition has defended the Yemeni government from the Houthi rebels, who they feared would become a satellite of their Iranian backers.
This defense has mainly come in the form of airstrikes, the bulk of which constitute war crimes. Over 7,000 of these air raids have been directed at non-military targets, including weddings, markets, prisons, schools, hospitals and funerals.
Through an extensive and shameful partnership, Saudi Arabia is enabled to sustain these cruel and intentional measures with billions in arms supplied by the United States. Decades of deals do well in emulating the differences of the facade presented by the “Land of Liberty” and the morally bankrupt reality of defining liberty in the lining of one’s pockets.
The Biden administration has long presented itself with a morally driven ideology. While campaigning in 2019, then-nominee Biden rightly criticized the humanitarian record of Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman, who is considered the architect of the war in Yemen, harshly. In office, the President’s voice has grown quite faint. When US intelligence implicated the Crown Prince in the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Biden in a predictably spineless fashion reversed his former criticism, citing the importance of the nations’ alliance.
The entire justification of a partnership with Saudi Arabia has been in the economic positives outweighing the negatives of the nation’s human rights record. This speaks to a greater trend in modern American foreign policy, prioritizing profits over freedom. Fear of retaliation from the American electorate who care only for prices at the gas pump has seen U.S. leaders crumbling to the demands of authoritarian regimes, namely Russia, China and Saudi Arabia.
The public’s concern here is well-founded. Macro-economic implications should be considered, but Saudi Arabia’s record on human rights in Yemen and at home are overwhelmingly horrific and evident. Hesitancy would not be found in dealing with atrocities committed by, say, Nazi-Germany, regardless of the financial impact, so why the inaction now?
But in past weeks, the United States has surprisingly shown a willingness to compromise economic interests for the right cause in Ukraine. Hundreds of sanctions have had a devastating effect on the Russian economy and will continue to mount pressure on Putin as the war continues. This is the correct path, though its delayed implementation has possibly cost lives in Ukraine. The invasion was no genuine surprise, the annexing of Crimea in 2014 up to the buildup of troops on the border this winter made Putin’s intentions clear. However, all that came were weak warnings from the West which failed to deter what has unfolded before us today.
The U.S. consistently finds itself in a subordinate position too scared to poke a bear for fear of the economic consequences, even as an invasion of an autonomous ally loomed. Complacency in the face of authoritarianism cannot continue to be a brand for foreign policy. The tactical use of economic pressure is a model that needs implementing by the United States on the foremost tyrannical and repressive regimes of the world, not the other way around.
The Saudi government happily watches on as the world turns towards Russia, demonizing them for the same outrages that they have carried out for years. The United States — and specifically the Biden administration — cannot continue to tout itself as the leader of the free world and claim a moral compass while sitting idly to the violation of that world by powers they enable.
This is a very grave situation and I know many NC State students may feel powerless to such distant issues, but there are ways for anyone to have an impact. For a vaster change, being conscious of the issues is vital, as well as sharing accurate information about the same to your peers. More direct effects can be had through financial support. To see more on helping those hurting from the War in Yemen, please use this article from Today as it lists many organizations that are working in Yemen and could use more financial support.
Lastly, I know this can be a difficult time for many of us, especially those who may be directly impacted by this crisis. To those, please take advantage of NC State’s Counseling Center as it can be a great resource for you.