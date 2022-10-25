It’s class registration season, and while staring bleakly at the course catalogs for GEP requirements, I noticed some classes in Native American Studies. I then realized that the University has an entire Native American Studies minor, which I was interested in taking a look at, but as soon as I began searching for information beyond their website, I ran into some problems.
What does NC State’s Native American Studies program look like? Well, when I first checked, I saw a normal minor with around six courses, covering various topics and time periods. To get more information about what each course covers, I tried to find professors to interview. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find a listed instructor for any of the courses aside from anthropology. I tried to contact the program advisor — Dr. Judy Kertesz — to see what the issue was, but her University email no longer exists and she isn’t in the faculty directory.
After this confusing experience, I learned more about the state of the department from Dr. William Kimler, director of undergraduate programs in history. He explained why Kertesz was unreachable.
“She's left the University, so we’ve lost our primary Native American historian,” Kimler said. “We also had Dr. [Dean] Bruno who was teaching, of course, when Dr. Kertesz wasn’t, and he also got another job and left the University.”
Sadly, this means the minor can’t be completed, as HI 366: Native American History is a required course and is not being taught, along with most of the other courses under the program.
However, these staff changes are not the fault of the University and, as Kimler noted, the inability to complete the minor is likely to be raised as a critical issue in planning.
“Both of these [staff changes] came up in spring, so the planning cycle for hiring is much earlier, you start a year ahead,” Kimler said. “We hope we can still [provide the program], but we have a lot of needs, and we need to balance them all, so right now we’re searching in a couple of different areas that opened up earlier.”
Although this makes it difficult to put together an independent program in Native American studies for the time being, I argue that it’s still worth expanding history, political science and sociology courses — especially those already covering race — to involve contemporary and historical Native American issues.
One way this could be done is by using case studies involving Native Americans to teach and critically evaluate a broader theory in any of these areas, something which scholars are often calling on their peers to do in the research space.
If this happens, course summaries will need to become more detailed so people better understand what they’ll be learning. One way to do this might be to include more information from — or a link to — the syllabus, which typically already has a description of the course content longer than two sentences. It also might be useful to update the Native American studies website and course catalog to avoid confusion over which courses are being offered and who to contact to get more information about the program.
While including Native American studies in existing courses is a needed short-term fix, eventually restoring the program is also an important goal. Native American studies is a relatively new field, but it’s rapidly growing in influence.
Universities across the country have been building their programs and studies, and conference panels are calling for more focus on the subject. It’s wise for NC State to get back into step with this trend as soon as they can, as it’s becoming more and more clear that an understanding of Native American perspectives can provide useful insight into today’s world.
If you are interested in taking courses in Native American Studies in the meantime (with options other than anthropology) check out the Inter-Institutional education program, where you can take courses at other North Carolina universities, such as Duke or UNC-Chapel Hill, and talk to your advisor about how these credits will further your degree.