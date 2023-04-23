I started writing for Technician three years ago in May 2020 after I transferred to NC State from community college. I was nervous but so excited to start my student journalism career. I have written for news, culture and opinion but have really found a home for my work in the opinion section.
I’ve wanted to become a journalist after college since the age of 15, and like anyone else with a passion, I wanted to improve as much as I could. I can now say in my very last column that I am proud of myself for how far I have come in my writing.
Looking back on my 86 published articles over the years brings me such joy as I can see how much my writing and myself have changed.
I am grateful for the lessons I learned from my editors and articles, even the ones that weren’t published.
The best part about writing for opinion was being able to choose my topics. Coming up with a new topic each week was a daunting task for me in the beginning, but eventually writing about such a wide range of issues taught me how much I am capable of as a writer..
Starting out, I tended to go for safer, more general topics, but as time went on and I gained more confidence in my writing, I began to dive into subjects and issues that were much more personal to me.
I often say that anyone looking through my columns can essentially see what is particularly bothering me that week, whether that concerns academics, relationships, sexism, environmentalism — the list could go on and on. However, a lot of what I was able to write about as a staff columnist over the years regarded issues I have always wanted to speak out on. I am so happy I got to do that during my time here and experience what journalism is all about — using your voice.
I also wrote more uplifting columns and articles that weren’t as heavy about the importance of healthy friendships, making the most out of your college experience, taking care of your mental health through room design and music, among many other topics. I always tried to shed light on important issues and aimed to provide solutions or at least encouragement to anyone who read my work.
Being approached by friends, acquaintances, fellow classmates and receiving praising emails from readers about my articles always made me smile ear to ear. To anyone who took the time to read anything I wrote, thank you so much.
To my mom, close friends and loved ones who have been by my side throughout college — who encouraged me in my work, took interest in my articles, read them, sent them to others and helped me believe in my talents as a writer — thank you and I love you all so much. Every sweet text or in-person sentiment you guys have given me regarding my articles and me as a person means so much to me. I couldn't have made it through college without you all cheering me on. I’m so excited to go through this next phase of life being each other's biggest and loudest cheerleaders.
To all my editors over the years, especially my first opinion editor and dear friend Caryl Espinoza Jaen, thank you for believing in me and helping me grow. Also, thank you all for listening to my rants at all our meetings, even if it took me a while to get to my actual topic idea.
To all my fellow writers, I enjoyed working alongside you all and reading all of your incredible work. I have formed some amazing friendships from Technician and will be forever grateful.
To anyone who is thinking about writing for Technician or getting into journalism in college, I encourage you to do so.
I am going to continue pursuing a career in journalism after graduation, and I have Technician to thank for my student journalism career and for pushing me to be the best writer I can be.
All love,
Emily Cooney <3
