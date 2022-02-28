We all know how easy it is to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of university life. At times, it feels as if the productivity train never stops, as we only finish one assignment just to start the next one. Because we have so many demands and so little time to meet them, we almost can’t afford to spare our thoughts for anything but coursework.
The problem with being so focused on our lives is we tend to forget about the well-being of people around us, such as professors, family and friends. As a result, we miss out on forming meaningful connections, and a whole slew of other benefits. Though college is a busy time, we all have something to gain from taking time to be kind.
While grand gestures are hardly unappreciated, one great thing about kindness is it can take simple forms. Whether it’s holding the door for someone or writing a friend a kind note, there are a million ways to show kindness that require little time and energy.
Not only can these gestures be easy, but they also activate the reward centers in the brain and promote mental health. Specifically, engaging in altruism triggers the release of serotonin and dopamine, neurotransmitters associated with well-being and satisfaction. Kindness can also reduce stress and feelings of anxiety, two things college students experience frequently.
On top of improving our mental health, kindness also positively affects our physical health. We all know kind people have good hearts, but this is actually true. When we commit a selfless act, our brains release oxytocin, most commonly known as the love hormone. In addition to helping us form bonds with other people, oxytocin also dilates the blood vessels, which lowers blood pressure.
Kindness has even been shown to increase lifespan. In fact, adults aged 55 and older who volunteer have a 44% lower mortality rate. If you want to live a long and happy life, add kindness to your daily routines.
In addition to promoting our overall health, kindness strengthens our personal connections. You can probably think of a time when you saw someone in a more positive light after they extended a kind gesture to you. Because we tend to view kind people as more amiable, kindness can signal the start of new friendships and even deepen the ones we already have.
Furthermore, being kind not only makes others view us more positively, but it also improves how we see ourselves. The reason for this is we come to understand ourselves through our behaviors. By acting in a generous manner, we come to identify ourselves as good people, which improves our self-esteem.
Moreover, kindness isn’t just virtuous; it’s also virulent. In one study, researchers paid participants a one dollar bonus to divide among charities of their choosing. When participants believed the average person donated three-fourths of their bonus, they became more generous themselves, and the opposite was also true — people acted stingier when they thought others were as well. So altruism doesn’t just make you a better person, but it also makes a better, kinder world.
Some people may be worried about going out of their way for someone else to avoid embarrassment or being taken advantage of. While there is a chance for these things to occur, the rewards of kindness far outweigh any potential risks.
After almost two years of being in a global pandemic and dealing with the challenges associated with it, everyone is worn out, though some more than others. Coupled with the demands of college, everyone could use a break from the noise. While there are numerous ways to cope with these pressures, do yourself a favor and choose kindness. I promise you won’t regret it.