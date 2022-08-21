There are plenty of stigmas around community college that can creep into any student’s mind, especially when transferring. The major stigmas tend to be that community college is easier than a four-year university, less motivated students choose to attend them, or they offer lower quality education programs.
However, take these stigmas with a grain of salt. Not only are they inaccurate, but there are so many undeniable benefits that come from going to community college. You should feel proud that community college brought you to NC State.
Like many, I had an idea of what my college experience would be like as a stressed high school senior applying to schools. I originally planned on attending college in New York City and boldly applied only to schools there and none near the Raleigh area, where I grew up.
Unfortunately, I was rejected from my top choice, New York University. However, after being accepted to The News School located just blocks from the iconic Washington Square Park, I was beyond excited. Things were seeming to align with the plan I had in my head for my college experience.
That is until I realized how much more expensive out-of-state tuition really is, especially in New York City, with or without scholarships. I came to the conclusion that attending community college close to home was the best course of action to take. I’d be able to save a lot of money and apply to universities in North Carolina without postponing earning credits toward my degree.
Somehow, I was able to enroll just two days before the first day of class at Wake Technical Community College and I can now say it was the best decision I could have made. On my first day of class, my professor mentioned the C3 program with NC State. The program allows students to take classes at both institutions and be guaranteed admission after the completion of an associate’s degree, although entry into certain majors can be more competitive.
I applied as soon as I could and was accepted that same semester. I was able to take two classes at NC State, one during my first year and one during my second. I made amazing friends at both schools and I believe it helped me feel like a part of NC State before I transferred.
My personal experience exemplifies how every single student has a completely unique college experience, whether they started out in the dorms as a freshman or chose to go to a community college for any reason.
I was never embarrassed of choosing to go to community college for the first part of my undergraduate career. Still, it can be easy to think about how you may have missed out on a significant amount of time on campus compared to other students. What I quickly learned as a transfer student is that so many students transferred in from community colleges. In fact, 54% of transfer students from the fall of 2021 were from NC community colleges.
My primary advice to incoming transfer students from community colleges is to remember that while your college experience may not have been “traditional” or what you had envisioned when you were younger, your journey is extraordinary in that it is uniquely yours.
The best decision I made once I fully transferred was actively getting involved, and doing so as soon as possible will help you find your place on campus much faster. Additionally, making an effort to introduce yourself to people in classes is timeless advice that will only benefit you socially and academically.
Recognize that you already have experience as a college student and are ready to take on being a part of the Wolfpack — plus, you picked the best university to transfer to. Don’t let any outdated stigmas convince you of anything about yourself.