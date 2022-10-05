Editor's Note: This article contains references to sexual assault and eating disorders.
The television of my childhood was indeed something special. I often think of the great shows that kept me entertained during my free time; however, I was unaware of the hidden sexual themes in them.
I was a junky for shows like “iCarly,” “Wizards of Waverly Place,” “Victorious,” “Johnny Test,” “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “Codename: Kids Next Door,” I grew up with the characters in those shows. When my favorite characters felt pain, part of me was damaged too. When they were happy, I was elated for them.
When the rumors of Dan Schneider’s sexual abuse on the set of his shows, along with accusations made by the famous child actor Jennette McCurdy in her memoir “I’m Glad my Mom Died,” came to light, I was honestly horrified. Her heart-wrenching story of being forced into doing many sexually demeaning acts demonstrated the lengths the entertainment industry will go to create a good product.
Shows which symbolized my childhood innocence came to represent something harmful. Schneider’s shows became scrutinized and studied for their hidden sexualization. News posts and Twitter threads were created highlighting his hidden atrocities.
I was shocked, but part of me was also curious if these references were prevalent throughout the other shows I grew up with. So, like many people my age, I did my investigative research by scanning Twitter.
Accounts like @toonsgowild highlight these moments in our favorite cartoons and recognize this as an issue that is oddly prevalent in our childhood media.
I think the most startling and obvious example of this concealed sexualization and objectification of women came in his hit show “Victorious.” In an episode suggestively branded “Survival of the Hottest,” Ariana Grande’s character Cat was hanging out with a group of boys. In the following scenes, Grande was forced to strip half-naked and dance with the boys. She was also forced to have a water gun fight while in this outfit.
Obviously, there are many problematic elements to subliminal sexual messaging occurring in our society. Although children may not fully grasp the suggestive elements these cartoons held, they pick up the adverse effects sexualization and objectification have on someone.
According to the American Psychological Association, sexualization and objectification “undermine a person's confidence in and comfort with her own body, leading to emotional and self-image problems, such as shame and anxiety.” This shame has been linked to many eating disorders and depression.
There are a worrying amount of celebrities that have eating disorders. Often, these eating disorders have been caused directly by those in power in the film industry. In Jennette McCurdy’s book, she talked about how Nickelodeon worsened her eating disorders. She also highlighted the negative effect of having to act as a gluttonous character while having her own problems with food.
It’s necessary to note eating disorders are not just a problem that affects women. It is a problem that affects men too, and according to Texas Health, one in three people experiencing symptoms are men.
Eating disorders in male child actors is common as well. Ethan Suplee, former “Boy Meets World” child actor, highlighted his bad relationship by saying he was so aware of his weight that “he was too self-conscious to join his kids in the water.”
I remembered the “Survival of the Hottest” episode not for its sexual content, but for how explicitly boring the episode was. Adding two to three minutes of sexual content is not interesting to a kid who hardly has any sexual impulses. However, the subliminal messaging can be harmful, not only to the children watching, but to the actresses and actors in your favorite shows.
Adding sexual content to TV shows meant for prepubescent children is not only deeply problematic, but it damages the entertainment of the show. It creates an awkward stretch of time where the child may not comprehend what is going on and feel very confused. At that age, they simply won’t care about what is going on. At that age, I cared more about what level my Pokemon evolved than any girl.
It is important to highlight these flaws because, as college students, we often forget the susceptibility of children. However, as some of us have young family members, it’s up to us to monitor their shows. Pay attention what they are watching, because you can never be sure of the unnecessary sexual themes which only serve to harm the plot and harm children.
