As a student studying biology and psychology, I have experienced differences between how STEM curriculums operate versus non-STEM curriculums. Creative expression is relevant to students in all departments but is significantly limited within STEM departments. The importance of student wellness has been emphasized by NC State, and its STEM courses should reflect the importance of creative expression.
One area of focus should be the methods of curriculum students engage in. Many STEM courses are graded by exam scores, with additional assignments using textbook or lecture-based questions. Alternatively, non-STEM courses often provide opportunities for students to explore personal interests in relation to course content, even in large classes, through incorporating creativity in presentations and research papers.
Adopting some of the styles utilized by non-STEM professors within STEM classrooms may improve student interest, engagement, wellness and retention. For example, two years ago in my HSS 120: Intro to CHASS class, the professor assigned groups based on majors for presentations. We used walk-around display boards for our presentations, alongside an interview with a professor from our department.
This encouraged students outside the group to ask questions, engage with one another and learn more about the topic. The interactive approach allowed creative expression without adding additional work to the professor’s grading process. It also encouraged us to explore our current course of study’s alignment with our post-academic interests.
A course style like this may be effective within introductory STEM courses. First-year engineering students have not yet applied to one of the 18 degree options NC State provides when taking E101: Introduction to Engineering and Problem-Solving; allowing students to engage creatively in this process and to narrow their study focus.
Studies have shown small possibilities for creative expression can be important to overall well-being. With the concern NC State shows for its students, it’s time STEM students are given more opportunity to practice creativity. Furthermore, creative methods of thinking are relevant to careers after graduation and have been labeled a necessary skill for those entering the workforce. In higher education, the American Association of Colleges and Universities has classified creative thinking as an essential learning outcome.
From personal experience, STEM coursework is often more time-consuming than non-STEM work. If a STEM student is consistently expected to memorize and regurgitate textbook information, it’s not surprising many face difficulty. The University should focus on reducing student fatigue before it occurs. Creative expression is an evidence-based approach to help improve wellness.
This is not to say non-STEM departments do not need additional support and improvement, however, the need for creative expression is urgently seen in STEM environments on campus. Within a classroom context, if there is an opportunity to expand personal interests into course assignments, an outlet of expression can further creative success and overall wellness.
In addition to encouraging NC State professors to promote creativity for their students, there are other methods students can use to take charge of their own expression. Utilizing any free time available for expression can be beneficial to overall wellness; attending University Activities Board events, writing for Technician or Nubian Message, joining a club or participating in a research experience are all ways students can get involved with something creative.
Each member of the Wolfpack deserves to have individual interests supported and an outlet for expression. Creativity is an important, and currently undervalued, aspect of wellness for STEM students.