Ned Fulmer was once a beloved member of The Try Guys, a popular YouTube group that caters to an audience of over 8 million people. Their audience referred to Fulmer as the “wife guy” as he talked about his admiration for his wife at every possible opportunity.
And then he cheated on her with his employee.
This news shocked fans across the world. Although none of The Try Guys’ viewers knew Fulmer on a personal level, they felt as though they did. The image Fulmer portrayed was a complete falsehood, and viewers felt betrayed. Fulmer hid behind an online reputation he was able to abuse for his own gain and devastated millions of fans in the process.
The level of distress from the audience in reaction to Ned’s actions is a result of parasocial relationships — situations in which a person feels as though they have a personal bond with a public figure due to closely following that person online.
Although that particular situation involves adults, minors are usually the most directly affected by the unhealthy attachments that come from parasocial relationships. This is especially true when you consider the rise of social media platforms and the ability to be in direct contact with YouTubers and social media influencers.
The illusion of intimacy created in parasocial relationships can have dangerous impacts on the mental health of fans and gives online creators a power that can lead to the exploitation of audiences.
Online influencers and entertainers need to be held accountable for the effect and influence they have on their viewers, particularly minors. Boundaries are essential, especially when dealing with younger audiences who idolize these strangers.
Recently, YouTuber Colleen Ballinger — also known as Miranda Sings — was accused of grooming her young fans. From having inappropriate conversations with minors about her marital issues, to sending them lingerie, to using a fan’s ideas for content and not compensating them for their work, Ballinger clearly crossed boundaries.
The children she used for business and success were subject to an inappropriate relationship for years. Her popularity and accessibility made her fans believe they all had a special connection with her. They thought she was their friend and that she could do no harm to them.
Although Ballinger might not have intended to harm her audience, it is important to recognize that getting so close to her followers and reinforcing these parasocial relationships have had an extremely negative impact on her audience.
Adam McIntyre, a victim of Colleen Ballinger, wants to bring awareness to her abusive behavior.
“As a content creator, you can’t control the baseline parasocial relationship that happens,” McIntyre said. “However, you can feed into it and you can abuse it. That’s when it becomes a problem. And that’s what I believe Colleen does.”
YouTubers need to be aware of the power imbalance that exists between them and their viewers and face consequences if they are not able to maintain appropriate relationships with their following.
At this point, Ballinger should have been deplatformed by YouTube, considering the numerous claims that have been made against her. YouTube does have guidelines to protect viewers, specifically children, but has failed to protect those affected by Ballinger.
In fact, Ballinger is not the only influencer YouTube has allowed to use the platform to abuse fans. For example, James Charles, a beauty YouTuber, has admitted to sending sexually explicit messages to 16-year-old fans. It is YouTube’s responsibility to create a separation if Ballinger, and other online figures, are not taking the appropriate steps to maintain healthy and non-exploitative relationships with their fans.
It is not a realistic aim to end parasocial relationships entirely, as they are part of how we communicate and socialize in the modern world. However, it is important for clear boundaries to be put in place for creators. As new platforms are being developed every day, the chances for influencers to exploit their fans are rising, and it is imperative guidelines be put in place to ensure social media is used responsibly and may benefit users, rather than hurt them.
