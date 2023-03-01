One of the things no one warns you about at college is how much foot traffic you’re going to be in. Walking to class, walking to bus stops, through the student union, up and down stairs (so many stairs). Obviously, by virtue of this, you have to deal with a lot of other pedestrians.
As someone who has spent a fair amount of their life in big cities, the aggressiveness on the sidewalk and crosswalk here is abnormal, even dangerous. It sounds very elementary, I’m sure, but the sidewalk is a communal resource; we have to share it to ensure that campus feels comfortable and safe for everyone.
I’ve seen people walk in between pairs of pedestrians who were talking to each other. I’ve witnessed students who park on campus whip their cars around corners — particularly those on Katherine Stinson Drive and Dunn Avenue — braking some 20 feet away from people crossing. Conversely, when I used to park on campus, students would step out onto the crosswalk just as I was approaching.
There are better ways to navigate campus on the sidewalk and crosswalk.
When it comes to sharing the sidewalk, it’s important to remember that our on-campus sidewalks are small. Most usually accommodate two to three people side by side, so foot traffic can be very congested. Because of this, when one person is walking slowly, everyone is and some people need to pass them.
If you’re going to pass someone, move to the side or, if possible, off the sidewalk. Don’t tail the person in front of you only to move around them just as you’re about to pass them. Just because the sidewalks are small does not mean you have the liberty to infringe on someone’s personal space. If this seems like too much effort, just slow down.
Fellow speedwalkers, I understand that it can be frustrating to be stuck behind someone who walks slower than you. However, the solution is not always to get ahead of them. The person in front of you does not know that you just walk fast, and your steady approach from behind may seem more malicious than you intend for it to.
When walking very closely behind folks, it can seem as though you are following them or intending to harm them. Just stop, scroll on your phone or sit for a few minutes and allow them the space to get ahead. If available, take an alternative route. Attempting to pass someone, especially if they are alone, can appear threatening. If it is imperative that you pass someone ahead of you, just cross the street to do so.
As for pedestrians crossing in front of cars, you weigh less than a tenth of these cars. Please do not play chicken with them. This is not to speak against your legal protection to be able to cross unimpeded. This is to say that if a car is approaching, the principle is not worth it.
The National Library of Medicine says that college-age people are more likely to be injured as pedestrians. There tends to be less regard for traffic rules on campus, as well as an increase in distracted pedestrians. Walkers and drivers, please look where you’re going.
Obviously, not all of the blame is on the pedestrians. If you are driving on campus, you should be prepared to make frequent stops. Again, I understand how frustrating it is to feel as though you’re going at a snail’s pace, but better that than accidentally hitting someone.
Make it a habit to slow down at crosswalks. Try to go under 20 miles per hour and make turns slowly. Don’t expect people to see you coming, even if you are in a massive truck.
I understand people need to get where they’re going especially given the hectic nature of being in college. But I urge students to take a second, just stop and show a little bit more care for the people you share the road with. I promise you, it makes everything a little less stressful when you can enjoy the walk there.