I’ve noticed a trend of sexist stereotypes in ads on streaming services over the past few months — notably, from the sibling brands Hims and Hers in the marketing for their direct-to-consumer medications.
For anyone unfamiliar with these ads, Hims primarily markets sexual health medication for erectile dysfunction and libido towards men. Hers, conversely, markets medications for anxiety and depression towards women.
There is a clear sexist binary present, both in what is shown and not shown. The Hims ads seem to imply that a man’s value is correlated to sexual performance. They attempt to open a conversation about sexual health but capitalize on insecurities to promote products. The medications shown in Hims advertising are not representative of the full mental health and skincare options actually found on the Hims website.
Hers ads pose a similar sexist binary, primarily promoting mental health treatment. Leaving out sexual health medications from advertising implies where the most profit is expected within each targeted population.
The desexualization of women and destigmatization of men’s mental health is incredibly significant in our current era. Care of both should be taken in congruence, not by marketing only one category when options for both are offered.
Concerns with the company’s marketing aren’t new — numerous articles have critiqued the content of these advertisements and their implications. The target audience is also important to consider in context.
In research by F. Hedon, anxiety is shown to play a major role in symptoms of erectile dysfunction despite anxiety medications not being marketed in Hims ads. Age also plays a significant role in the presence of erectile dysfunction, with psychological factors directly related to the condition’s presence in younger populations.
I want to emphasize where I see these advertisements — on streaming services such as Hulu. Over half of adults aged 18-34 say they use the service, with 17% of their audience from Generation Z and 37% being Millennials.
It is unlikely the populations that encounter Hims would need the medications being marketed to them at all, according to Hedon’s research on sexual health. Ironically enough, their erectile dysfunction symptoms may be remedied by the same mental health medications marketed via Hers.
Additionally, fluctuations in estrogen and progesterone levels have been shown to contribute to symptoms of anxiety and depression in women. Sexual health medications like birth control have previously reduced the need for mental health medications for some people, such as the types advertised in Hers ads.
The company may be able to offer something genuinely useful to some people — medications without the hassle of doctor’s visits. Considerations of both sexual and mental health needs often overlap in ways that would not be obvious from sexist marketing, regardless of your identity.