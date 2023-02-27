Halfway through the semester is when school picks up for students, compounding the stressors we already face. With midterm exams in sight, assignments seem never-ending and personal self-care goes out the window. Each time I find myself struggling to get by, overwhelmed with schoolwork until the end of the semester. While this issue is a long-term goal made known on Feb. 21 by the Mental Health Task Force, now is the time to reconsider the way midterms are structured.
Following exams, students experience lower positivity, motivation, socialization and sleep. According to a study published in Mobile Health, the midterm point itself affects student health. In classes I’ve taken, midterms contribute nearly as much to grades as final exams and are more stressful since they happen during classes with no transition windows. Exams are shown to require their own coping strategies to manage problem solving and conflicting emotions, which applies to midterms as well.
To prepare for finals week, two reading days where there are no classes or exams are provided for students. Final exam windows are also spread out to minimize test overlap, with restrictions in place. Additionally, rescheduling of finals is possible within student portals.
No such practices or regulations are currently in place for midterms. Halfway into last semester, I had an exam and two essays due within 24 hours. While this was an exhausting experience on its own, I can regard it as one of my easiest midterm periods as a student. The Mental Health Task Force’s executive summary made available last week includes a quote from an undergraduate student regarding this matter, showing this is a serious concern of students and the University recognizes it as important.
The task force recognizes that it could be possible to organize midterms in a similar manner to final exams or through departmental cooperation, especially for classes commonly taken together. Even though this is a complex issue, I believe it is important to implement changes now rather than ambiguously down the line.
A Wellness Day recently occurred on Feb. 16. Planning such days is a difficult task the Mental Health Task Force and University administration have taken on. However, the timing of such days could be more effective if scheduled halfway through the semester. A Wellness Day then could be utilized as time for studying, like reading days are for finals. A designated day after this period would also be useful as time to recover after midterm stress.
There are tangible methods students can utilize for support during this stressful point in the semester, such as drop-in tutoring and wellness coaching through the Academic Success Center. I definitely appreciate the Division of Academic and Student Affairs’ efforts to check in and remind students of these resources within its recent Word to the Wolfpack email, as well as similar statements about resources by the University via wellness updates.
However, as checking email less often is shown to reduce stress, frequently relying on this form of communication to reach students can have unintended negative side effects as well. Charging professors and academic departments to help remind students of these resources during stressful times may be a more effective and lower-stress way to reach the campus population.
Additionally, if you are a student with a disability who would benefit from accommodations and don’t currently have them, apply for them and advocate for your needs.
While not typical recommendations, I would encourage students to use available absences and reach out to professors for additional time regarding assignments if possible. If your grade is suffering, utilize a grade replacement for credit — or fully withdraw from a course. An occasional “W” does not affect your GPA and looks better than a failing grade to future career opportunities, such as graduate school.
NC State must prioritize supporting students through this point of the semester and beyond. Changes should occur surrounding midterms through organization of wellness days and exam structuring policies as soon as possible.
If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency, the Counseling Center can be reached 24 hours a day at 919-515-2423. If you are in a crisis situation and need immediate help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. In the case of a life-threatening emergency, call 911.
The Counseling Center’s website offers free online mental health screenings, a plethora of self-help resources regarding mental health and wellness concerns and a comprehensive list of campus services available for those who need guidance. To view an exhaustive list, visit counseling.dasa.ncsu.edu/resources.
If you’re seeking professional counseling or other mental health services on campus, visit the Counseling Center’s Getting Started page at counseling.dasa.ncsu.edu/about-us/gettingstarted to complete paperwork, set up an appointment and more.