When thinking of NC State, many of us likely envision the color red, Carter-Finley Stadium or our favorite learning platform — Moodle. Of all the features that characterize the University, there are few as essential yet criminally underrated as research, especially at the undergraduate level. While research is commonly associated and promoted alongside STEM fields, it’s beneficial for everyone, regardless of major or interest.
One of the primary benefits of being a researcher is the development of transferable professional skills. Working in the Teen Health Lab, I’m always being challenged to think critically about the tasks at hand and apply my psychology knowledge to real-world problems. In addition, I have the chance to work with complex programs and softwares, such as Qualtrics, which is something that never hurts to include on a resume.
On a related note, being a researcher can help you gain clarity in regards to career decisions. There is no better way to determine whether or not a particular major is right for you than exposing yourself to the types of work and environments you may encounter beyond college. If you’re indecisive like me, taking part in research can help you narrow your options, saving precious money and time.
Research also provides a way to network with other professionals in a field you’re interested in. As a researcher, there are several events where you can present your endeavors alongside other students. While some of these are conferences, not every opportunity is strictly formal. For instance, at the Sidewalk Symposium students get to showcase their work through chalk in front of D.H. Hill library.
In addition to making professional connections, getting involved with research gives you the chance to meet others who share similar interests or passions with you. Although NC State has a large campus, many of us know how easy it is to feel alone amid the crowd — I am no exception. As an undergraduate researcher, you typically work with a small number of other students, sometimes two or three at a time. I find this greatly reduces the pressure of having to go out of your way to meet new people, which is helpful for anyone who struggles to make friends.
While there are a plethora of reasons to get involved, perhaps the most alluring part about being a student researcher is the possibility of paid work. Sometimes faculty mentors offer grants, salaries or stipends towards your research work. One such funding opportunity is the Provost’s Professional Experience Program, where you can earn up to $2,000 in a given school year. With that being said, not every opportunity is funded and there is more to research than the possibility of monetary gain.
Above any reason, research is important for the value and meaning it can provide. No matter what field your work takes place in, you’re contributing to the growth of knowledge, which has the potential to change people’s lives. As part of my responsiblities as a research assistant, I help to develop resources that promote positive sex behaviors among teenagers and adolescents. For me, it’s fulfilling to know what I’m doing goes beyond me and my lab.
I understand research isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. However, the enormous potential for growth you’ll receive far outweighs any possible drawbacks. Besides, there is a research opportunity to match virtually any major or interest at NC State, from communication to developing VR equipment and technology. If you’re interested in getting involved with research, the Office of Undergraduate Research is a great place to start searching for opportunities.
As college students, we’re all working towards a future. However, we all have the ability to make waves now, even without a diploma or job offer. Through research, we can lay the groundwork for a better tomorrow, not only for ourselves but for the world at large.