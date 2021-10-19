While we are not surprised Lt. Governor Mark Robinson said the extremely homophobic and transphobic remarks he did, it is still concerning that he is able to retain his position in our state’s government. As lieutenant governor who represents such a diverse group of people in our state, he very clearly does not support the lives and well-being of those same individuals.
This prompts the question, if you do not care about the people you are representing, how can you do your job of supporting and aiding the people in North Carolina? It is impossible — Robinson is unfit for his role as lieutenant governor of North Carolina.
The role of the lieutenant governor is comparable to the vice president at the state level. For example, they are the president of the state senate and have the ability to cast the tie-breaking vote. The lieutenant governor also serves as a connecting link between education within the state and economic development as well as being on many state boards, including the State Board of Education. This is important as Robinson is allowed to have a role on the state board of education, he will be allowed to sway how or what is learned in a classroom.
In Robinson’s speech, he said, “There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth.” He also said his words are being twisted, but he does support these communities and wants people to live the lives they want to live. It’s confusing, to say the least, that the same person made both of these statements. It is very clear that one of these statements is not of validity and simply of covering one's tracks and trying not to get bad press.
For someone to speak of the LGBTQ+ community in such a hateful and derogatory light, especially someone in such a high-ranking position of power in our state, I believe it is only natural for many to be worried about their basic human right of security. Violating this basic human right is not only inhumane, it is repeatedly done to this community by state and national politicians without repercussions. If we are showing the kids in our state that it is OK to be hateful and derogatory towards anyone you want, what are we to expect from them 20 years from now? Is that the message and mission the North Carolina State Board of Education wishes to spread?
Robinson was talking about what should and should not be taught in schools. He so clearly believes explaining sexuality to its fullest extent, which is expansive and diverse by nature, should not be allowed. That allowing children not only to learn about their own interests and allowing safe spaces for them to know who they are but also understanding the world in a more comprehensive manner, is extremely dangerous and cannot be the way the North Carolina State Board of Elections views students' education.
It should not be the Board of Elections’ duty to mask the reality of our world due to homophobia and transphobia within its ranks. It is discriminatory and prejudiced. As stated on their website, “The mission of the North Carolina State Board of Education is to use its constitutional authority to guard and maintain the right of a sound, basic education for every child in North Carolina Public Schools.'' If this is to be true and upheld, a sound and basic education is one that is comprehensive and all-encompassing of our community and those we share it with.
It is not “filthy” to explain love to people. In fact, our world would be much better off knowing there is more love in it than hate. Robinson is pushing a hateful narrative, one that is meant to demonize those in the LGBTQ+ community. It is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated in our state and needs to be addressed immediately. Hate cannot be even more normalized than it already is in our society.