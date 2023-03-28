I am always game for a road trip and the occasional weekend visit home. However, there are plenty of things to consider when preparing to hit the pavement. Is there a full tank of gas in the car? Where are some rest stops along the way? And, of course, have sufficient snacks been acquired?
Until last year, I had never stepped foot on a train, nor had I had much interest in taking one. As a freshman without my car, however, transportation options for a spontaneous trip home were somewhat limited.
Consequently, I decided to book an inexpensive Amtrak train ride from Raleigh to Greensboro. Before I disembarked from that first train ride, I realized traveling by train was the superior method of transportation due to the cost, convenience and sustainability of the trip.
It’s no secret that travel takes a toll on the environment. Even so, it’s a part of most people’s daily lives. It’s also what connects many to loved ones and new adventures, so the question is not how to stop traveling, but rather how to start traveling better. Taking the train is an active way for anyone to reduce their carbon footprint without having to sacrifice comfort and convenience in the process.
Situated in the downtown Warehouse District, the new Raleigh Union Station was constructed from the dilapidated Dillon Supply warehouse.
Amtrak’s impressive streak of sustainability and environmental consciousness, however, extends beyond repurposing abandoned warehouses. In the past decade alone, the company’s greenhouse gas emissions were roughly 83% less than car travel. With a lower amount of carbon dioxide produced per mile of travel than cars and planes and, according to Amtrak, almost doubly energy efficient to car travel, travel by rail is the greenest form of long distance transportation.
The amenities available on Amtrak trains are constantly multiplying. These differ by train and length of trip, however, many offer free internet, checked baggage and a choice of seating options. Other Amtrak trains have cafe cars, a dining service and private rooms.
Trips from Raleigh Union Station include Durham, Greensboro, Charlotte, Richmond, Virginia and Washington, D.C. There are also longer trips offered to Philadelphia, Baltimore, New York City and Florida, just to name a few East Coast destinations.
The time it takes to travel by train from Raleigh to most North Carolina cities is roughly equivalent to the time it would take to drive there, if not quicker. You also don’t have to spend that travel time behind the wheel, concentrating on directions, and you gain leisure time back.
Amtrak offers up to a 15% discount to any student with valid student identification, as long as the trip is booked through the Amtrak app at least one day prior to departure. When traveling with a group, Amtrak offers an even more impressive discount in proportion to the size of the travel party.
This discount can be claimed for groups as small as three passengers, each of which will receive 17% off of their ticket purchase. The largest group eligible for this discount is an eight person party, in which each ticket purchase will be reduced 60%, when booked two days prior to travel.
Not only does the purchase of a train ticket come with the benefits of relaxation and knowledge that you are making the more sustainable choice, but it will likely be less expensive than the cost of gas to travel by car.
There are some locations that are more feasible for train travel than others. When traveling to a large, walkable city with easy access to e-bikes, scooters or subways, round-trip train rides mean not having to pay for expensive, inner-city parking. Another time to explore taking the train, would be a trip home when you will have access to another car or aren’t planning many outings.
Opting to take the train addresses some of the main stresses that students face when traveling. In culmination with the sustainability and convenience of traveling by train, saving excess time and money on a weekend getaway is reason enough to ditch the car on your next road trip.
