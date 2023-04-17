When I was a little girl, I was told that I could be whatever I wanted. I could see myself being a newscaster on national television or even becoming a pop singer-songwriter. Once I started at NC State, a STEM focused school, this vision started to shift. My interests in history, playing the piano and journalism were once celebrated, but soon became something to look down upon.
My female peers in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, or CHASS, are continuously told that their strengths in math, science and technology are a reason for them to switch to a major in STEM.
“You know, STEM fields really need more women to step up! You would be helping the cause.”
This might seem like a harmless comment, but over the years, I have seen encouragement cross the line to pressure. With women making up only 28% of the work field, it is clear that we need more women in STEM, but guilting women into joining these fields will only foster more gender inequality and shame.
To increase the participation of women in STEM-focused fields, we should be focusing on changing the institutional culture that surrounds women in STEM, including sexual harassment, gender bias and higher unemployment rates, which inhibit women from advancing in STEM fields.
These issues go deeper than numbers, and pushing women into STEM will not solve them. Gender equality needs to be established through institutional reform, policy reform and efforts to improve fixed social norms before pushing women towards a corrupt environment.
Moreover, it is not our responsibility as women to defy stereotypes and gender norms put on us by male-dominated systems. We should be fostering a culture where women are able to choose their life paths and follow their passions because it is what makes them happy, not because it is what they think they should do or what they are told to do.
Women pressured into STEM because of the monetary benefits or because it’s what is expected of them are often left unfulfilled and switch to different careers, feeling a sense of guilt.
According to a study conducted by MetLife, 32% of women in STEM reported wanting to quit their job due to stress and burnout. Furthermore, it was reported that “70% of women in STEM believed their employer valued their male colleagues more than them, compared to 38% of women working in other fields.” I can’t say that sounds appealing. Entering a field with such gender discrimination would definitely discourage me and make me question my abilities.
It is great if you are a woman and pursue STEM because you are genuinely interested. However, pursuing another field over a career in STEM, or switching to a different career because it makes you happier should not be seen as a failure.
NC State’s motto tells us to “Think and Do.” We are encouraged to take full advantage of the opportunities presented to us with passion and drive. When women are guilted into making choices that won’t necessarily benefit them, their chances of passionately achieving their goals dwindle.
As the semester is wrapping up and a lot of us are graduating, let’s remember to stay strong in our academic choices and be proud of our majors, regardless of what they may be. Success comes in all shapes and sizes and shame should never dictate the routes we take towards accomplishment.
