Don’t let its sugar-coated name fool you. The “Parents’ Bill of Rights” exists to establish public schools as a space where parents can intervene in the education and privacy of their children, out and erase LGBTQ students in schools and expand upon the taboos of sexual education.
The North Carolina State Senate passed Senate Bill 49, known to most as the Parents’ Bill of Rights, an alternative to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill on Feb. 7 as the first flex of the Republicans’ legislative muscles in its newly gained supermajority.
If signed into law, this legislation would prohibit any mention of gender identity, sexual activity or sexuality in kindergarten through fourth grade classrooms. The bill would also require K-12 schools to notify parents of students wanting to change their pronouns in school records, give parents access to records of books their children check out in school libraries and introduce systems that would allow parents to object to textbooks being used in classrooms.
To be passed as a law, this bill would either require Gov. Roy Cooper’s signature, which is highly unlikely, or the support of just one Democrat in the NC House of Representatives.
Of course, I’m not saying that second graders should be learning about condoms and Plan B in class — no one is. The issue with this bill lies in the fact that it would establish schools, the one place where children aren’t under the direct control of their parents, as a space where parents can still interfere and object if they feel the need.
To some children, school is the one place they feel comfortable expressing themselves as they are. In this pivotal moment of a child’s life, schools provide a space for children to learn to become independent of their parents and discover themselves as individuals for the first time. Distance between students and parents is imperative for this growth.
The most glaring problem in discussions about this bill is that the welfare and well-being of children are almost never addressed. Instead, the ease of mind and comfort of parents are always at the front of concerns, hence the naming of the bill.
Supporters of the bill claim that schools in their current state are indoctrinating children by providing welcoming spaces for LGBTQ youth. Instead of looking at these spaces as places of belonging for students, some parents are more concerned about their own image, were they to find out their child uses different pronouns at school than at home.
The concerns addressed in the Parents’ Bill of Rights are rooted in problems caused by neglectful parenting practices. If parents create a welcoming and open environment at home, they shouldn’t need to worry about their child belonging to an identity they aren’t aware of at school, meaning that if a parent does not trust who their child is at school, they do not trust their parenting practices. Tacking it up to a bill is a sad solution to problems that should be resolved at home. In fact, a study published by Child Development found that children raised by overbearing and overprotective parents are more likely to develop anxiety disorders.
While sexual education isn’t taught before fifth grade, this bill would contribute to the taboo image of education and conversations about sexuality and safe sex already in place in public schools. Like most other southern states, North Carolina schools are required to promote abstinence to students during sex education.
A peer-reviewed study published by the National Library of Medicine shows North Carolina joined most other southern states with the highest rates of teen pregnancies. It can easily be inferred, using this data, that treating sex as something less taboo and instead teaching safe approaches to it can reduce teen pregnancies, which you would think the authors of this bill would want.
All in all, parents are not being attacked. Schools need to continue to be a place where children learn to become independent and know themselves outside of what they are used to at home. If parents can’t handle learning the truth about their children, they must look inward and resolve their problems themselves.