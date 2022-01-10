For the fifth semester in a row, COVID-19 has changed the trajectory of classes and education for college students. Universities are struggling to find a way to keep their students in class while also being mindful of the contagious omicron variant. It only makes sense for the University to not penalize students for absences and offer a variety of online options for classes. However, many, if not all of my classes this year, count attendance as a grade-affecting requirement while also not offering any adequate online substitute for their classes.
The lack of online options will only act as a catalyst to the spread of the omicron variant as it forces students sick or exposed to COVID-19 to come to class and further spread the virus. Missing class is often detrimental to your grade; most of my classes only offer up to three excused absences before they apply penalties to your overall grade. Last semester, I was forced to attend class after multiple COVID-19 exposures simply because there was no alternative way for me to learn the content.
It seems ridiculous for us to be worrying about things like attendance and grades when and if we become sick with COVID-19, but oftentimes that is the first concern for most students. This is a direct result of the University’s lack of responsiveness and accommodation to the changing needs of students while we live through a pandemic. Universities like UNC-Charlotte and Duke are online for the first two weeks, giving NC State no excuse for its lack of adaptation to the omicron variant.
Looking past COVID-19, offering adequate online substitutes for classes should be a regular practice. Many students feel forced to attend class when they are sick because they will not be able to see a recorded version or make up for their missed time in an adequate manner. A student who is ill or injured should not have to worry about how they will attend classes. I’ve seen students on crutches limping and struggling to get to class simply because they have no other option.
While the pandemic did create its own line of issues, it also highlighted existing issues within the University in regards to accessibility and accommodation of students’ needs. An adequate online option should be a required component of any college course regardless of whether we are in a pandemic or not.
As many of us have mentioned time and time again, mental and physical health needs to be a higher priority for all students, faculty and staff. During a time when getting infected is easier than scheduling a vaccine appointment, a student should not have to worry about missing class; they should focus on keeping themselves healthy and safe. The lack of flexibility with classes and insufficient online options only increase student stress and the spread of COVID-19, so offering an online option should become a permanent aspect of all classes at NC State.