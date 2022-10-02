The pandemic has fostered a grand discussion on the structure of how we work, making many positions completely remote. This change has brought immense benefits to people who prefer working from home, including the freedom to relocate. Perhaps there are more changes to be made to address the issue of so many employees feeling overworked.
Our long-standing five-day work week has been set since 1940, the year when the 40-hour work week and two-day weekend was officially mandated in the United States. Working five days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. was considered revolutionary in the early 1900s. The system worked especially well with factory workers; however, the way we work has changed tremendously since then.
The idea of a four-day work week has been discussed for decades, with a few short-term trial runs in various countries, including the United States. However, the United Kingdom launched the largest test of the structure, with over 70 participating companies in June 2022. North Carolina should consider taking part in a widespread trial to see the benefits for ourselves, and possibly facilitate a four-day work week for those entering the workforce. Including future college graduates.
There are generally two different kinds of four-day work weeks for companies to follow. One allows the entire company to close from Friday to Sunday, while the other allows employees to choose which four-days of the work week they want to work. Certainly, some companies would function better with the latter.
The U.K. trial is set to end in November, but numerous benefits and notable progress has already become clear. The employees also receive one paid day off during the trial, which takes care of the possible wage concerns. Some are cautious of the four-day work week because they worry it would mean a cut to their paycheck — however, companies are working to maintain liveable wages.
Employees experience an improved work-life balance, while maintaining the same amount of productivity. With more time to enjoy life outside of work, worker engagement and satisfaction are enhanced. This has also led to lower turnover rates and less employees experience burnout.
A recent list from Newsweek details which U.S. companies have successfully transitioned to a four-day work week as of April 2022, including Kickstarter and thredUP.
Some of these companies have positions working from North Carolina, but there is still a long way to go in order to reach a statewide four-day work week. It's not a coincidence that worker productivity increased and employees raved about this change.
Numerous accounts from workers speak of benefits that align with Indeed’s list of advantages to the implementation of a four-day work week: higher-quality work, less absenteeism, higher profitability, fewer missed deadlines and more. This is arguably due to their improved overall mental well-being.
Employees were able to spend more time with their loved ones, working on non-work related passions and recharging for the next week. All of these benefits can help the current and future workers of our state and eventually the entire country.
While there may be many adjustments to deal with, we should take notes from these companies using this system around the world. If more companies at least attempt to do a trial run of a four-day work week, more college graduates will be able to reap the benefits of this modernized work structure.