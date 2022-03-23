Most students work in restaurants, retail or odds and ends-type jobs. I, however, worked in a tax office for over two years in high school. That experience gave me insight into how much the general public understands basic finances and economic processes. Spoiler alert: not much.
During my usual duty answering phones, I received hundreds of what seemed like thoughtless, idiotic questions. The most frequent question I heard was “When do I get my money?” even if they were not supposed to receive a refund. This would warrant a lengthy conversation about how the IRS and NC Department of Revenue actually received their tax money because the person on the other end of the phone simply did not understand how the process works.
I often wondered why grown people who had been working for 20 or more years lacked the basic sense to know what a W-2 form is and why their tax preparer needs it or even what their routing and bank account numbers are for their refund. However, I have come to understand that it is not their lack of common sense that has caused an epidemic of economic ignorance, but due to a lack of proper economic education.
As children, we assume our parents will teach us what we need to know about filing a tax return when we enter the workforce. However, I can testify that a majority of parents don’t know either. Because April is Financial Literacy Month, I thought it best to look at some data about young adults and their understanding of taxes and money management.
Everfi, an institution that partners with schools to teach financial literacy in innovative ways, conducted a series of surveys. Their findings show that more than a quarter of students feel unprepared to manage their personal finances upon leaving school. Additionally, almost 50% of students believe that in their future job, they do not have to pay federal income taxes at all, and if they do, they will receive a refund regardless of how much money they pay in.
Everfi stated that 63% of students report that their parents are responsible for educating them about money management. Meanwhile, only 26% of adults feel equipped to educate their children on matters of money and economics. Lastly, 83% of students believe personal finance and economic processes should be mandatory for graduation, and I couldn't agree more.
Although high schools should make economics a required course to get students learning about finances early on, colleges and universities should also require all students to take classes about economic and tax processes to further this learning process.
Teach students about the information they should provide when taking their tax forms to be filed and about the different types of deductions and forms. Teach students about financial aid or how to complete W-4 forms for graduates entering the workforce. Most colleges and universities have financial resource centers, but I am positive that everyone has had a bad experience on the other end of the phone with someone in that office.
Colleges could require online workshops for financial literacy along with the required drug and alcohol workshops that all students already complete each year. The point is that a student should not have to major in accounting or economics to have a general understanding of economic processes and money management.
If you are a college student who needs more information about filing their upcoming return, I recommend reading this online tax guide for college students. This article talks about all the basics of filing taxes as a student, including tax forms, how to incorporate your loans and scholarships into tax returns, etc. Or, if you are struggling to know what to bring when filing your taxes, here’s a list from NerdWallet to get you started; some basic things include your W-2 form and your tuition statement from your college.
The only cure for an epidemic of ignorance is education, and it should start at the secondary school level and should extend beyond two weeks of balancing a fake checkbook and budgeting for a pretend family in a civics class. However, financial literacy should also be reinforced by colleges and universities who have better means and resources to make it happen. Everyone needs to be aware that a basic understanding of the economy and taxes as a young adult is crucial for survival.