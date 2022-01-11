Reading in school can seem like a chore for most people, but I’ve always enjoyed reading both in and out of the classroom. I love reading so much because it gives us a chance to enter a new world where the possibilities are endless. It allows you to escape from reality for a bit, and I think that’s a really cool thing.
Schools have banned books for a long time now, but just recently, Wake County made headlines for banning the LGBTQ+ book “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe for its explicit imagery. I’ve always believed schools shouldn’t control what their students can and can’t read, especially for such a vague reason like this one.
The specific book “Gender Queer” was banned because of its explicit imagery but The News & Observer’s Sara Pequeño read the book and counted herself, and she only found nine pages that could be seen as explicit. Pequeño also points out how there are many more obscene books available in Wake County’s libraries, including the extremely sexual series “Fifty Shades of Grey.” This is just one of many instances where Wake County has taken out books from their libraries for ridiculous reasons due to peer pressure from parents.
Many were outraged by this decision made by Wake County, and some even said it was unconstitutional because of the vague reason Wake County gave for banning the book.
Schools shouldn’t ban books. Everyone must have the freedom to be able to read any book they want — regardless if it aligns with other people’s beliefs and values or not. At the end of the day, everything is subjective and no one is ever going to agree on the same thing — we should be allowed to read any books we want.
Honestly, I love reading books that don’t align up with my beliefs because it gives me a different perspective. I see the beauty in our differences as human beings. I enjoy having open conversations about any topic, and I feel like students in school should be encouraged to do the same, especially through books.
Thankfully, NC State’s libraries are full of all different kinds of books, including "Gender Queer." NC State gives us the freedom as students to read whatever we want, which I am extremely grateful for.
Our libraries even have an event called Banned Books Onstage, where they have different people read aloud scenes and monologues from banned/challenged books. It’s to help celebrate the freedom to read, and I definitely am going to check out this event this year, and I encourage you all to as well.
Books can be a really great resource for creating enlightening conversations and meaningful discussions. If schools continue to take away books that spark those conversations then they’re not letting their students grow and they’re not helping them accept others’ differences.
Overall, I firmly believe no one should be told what they can and can’t read. We as students should have the freedom to delve into any sort of books we want to learn more about so we can learn more about the world around us. I’m super happy I go to a university that not only gives me the opportunity but also encourages me to read any sort of book I want to.