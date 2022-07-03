I’ve just returned from an unforgettable 10-day travel program in Israel organized by the Hillel Organization at NC State, a journey I’ll remember forever. Forty other participants and I, now close friends, are still reveling in the inextinguishable memories of this unique experience of heritage, history and sheer fun. The accessible and affordable nature of this trip should be available within other programs at NC State, as it enables many students to participate without financial worry.
The Birthright journey is a semi-annual heritage program offered during winter and summer break that connects Jewish students to Israeli life. Since 2010, NC State’s chapter of Hillel has organized the trip for over 900 students from more than 20 campuses. According to Birthright’s website, more than 750,000 international young adults have visited Israel on birthright trips over the past few years.
Some students opt to stay longer than the 10-day program for “Onward,” an eight-week-long summer internship where participants gain tremendous experience in fields like robotics, education and government while enjoying the vibrant lifestyle in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other exciting cities.
Many students hesitate to study abroad because they don’t think they can afford it. However, upon further research, NC State provides both short-term and semester-long study abroad programs that cost less than tuition.
That being said, the University also offers programs with prices ranging from $1,000 to $2,000 greater than tuition, but the extra costs allow students to select the program that best suits their educational goals. For example, there was a short-term week-long trip to the Bahamas for biology this past June, which cost $3,525. However, you shouldn’t necessarily be deterred by the cost — according to the Study Abroad Scholarship Office, an average of one in three applicants receive financial aid from over 20 different types of scholarships and travel awards.
Birthright is funded by the Israeli government, the Jewish Federations of North America and over 40,000 donors worldwide each year. The trip was free of charge for participants with most expenses covered, including flights and local transportation, hotels, tours, other activities and most meals.
Following a fascinating information session, I decided to join the group made up of NC State, Kent State University, Purdue and Vanderbilt students all eager to explore Israel, a beautiful country on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea with thousands of years of history.
Staying at hostels across the country, we rode camels in the Negev desert, lodged in a Bedouin tent used by desert nomads and climbed the ancient fortification of Masada. By visiting the borders with Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip, we had the opportunity to observe the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict woven throughout the region firsthand.
We made a powerful visit to Yad Vashem, Israel’s official memorial site for the 6 million Jewish victims of the Holocaust on Mount Hetzel, the Mount of Remembrance, and celebrated Shabbat dinner and Bar Mitzvahs in the geological wonder of the Ramon Crater in the Negev desert.
The educational aspect of this trip along with the active component of constant travel made for an extraordinary experience. In Israel, one can easily feel the connection between Israel and the country’s foundation in an ancient past, sacred to all monotheistic religions like Judaism, Christianity and Islam.
We celebrated traditional Jewish holidays such as Shabbat and heard and practiced Hebrew, an ancient language dating back to the Old Testament, which is spoken in very few countries. Throughout the 10 days, I felt a close connection to my culture by taking a trip that explored a vital piece of my roots and identity.
NC State also offers a trip to Peru where students can focus on learning Spanish and experiencing Peruvian culture. Participants can take 300 and 400-level Spanish classes while exploring the Andes Mountains, visiting Lima and Machu Picchu and completing community service in Cuzco. By immersing themselves with Peruvian families, the trip deepens students' connection with the culture, their customs and language — similar to Birthright.
I’m still in touch with some friends who are staying in Israel this summer, and it’s clear to me that they’re enjoying their time and learning so much about the Middle East and Israel’s culture. I know I’ll be back for a longer professional or educational experience such as an internship or a summer job — for once opened, this window will not be shut again. My birthright trip turned out to be a journey of a lifetime.
NC State is home to about 400 Jewish students with a wide range of religious affiliations. Hillel truly lives up to its promise as a warm gathering place, either on their Hillsborough Street office or across campus where a myriad of creative activities are held including community service, fundraising and Jewish holiday celebrations. Ultimately, more NC State students should be able to engage in the many opportunities offered at our vast institution. Study abroad and other cultural excursions have been made available and accessible for the majority of the student population, to the benefit of those looking to expand their horizons or understand their heritage.