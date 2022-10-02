A classmate of mine recently shared their experience of being homeless at NC State. It was for a short stint of two weeks this summer, but it was nonetheless a scary and frustrating experience for them. I started thinking about how many other students have been in similar situations and if the University has been as unhelpful to them as they were to my classmate.
Since the start of the pandemic, 15% of NC State students have experienced homelessness. NC State provides some resources for students in this situation, but they’re limited and aren’t easy to find. Pack Essentials through Academic and Student Affairs offers up to $500 in its Student Emergency Fund and its short-term loans. However, in Raleigh, and especially near campus, $500 isn’t near enough to cover just one month’s rent for an apartment.
University housing isn’t cheap, either. The estimated cost for undergraduate students is $7,432 per year. This averages out to about $826 per month, since students only live on campus for nine months, which is a high price for students experiencing financial hardship.
For both summer and winter break, students are expected to move out, though some accommodations can be made in special cases.
For those who need to remain in University housing for winter break, they must pay a $345 fee. NC State’s websites don’t explain what this fee covers. Additionally, dining options are limited during winter break. If a student can’t afford housing elsewhere, how are they supposed to eat out or buy groceries?
The summer is a bit different because it isn’t part of the academic year. Students can only live on campus for the summer if they meet certain criteria such as being enrolled in classes, working for NC State, doing a co-op or internship or being required to stay by athletics. Students can stay during summer sessions — however, they’re required to leave at the end of the term.
Again, limited accommodations for this situation can be made. A $180 fee is required to live in transition housing at Tucker or Owen residence halls between the end of the summer sessions and beginning of the fall semester, but this option is only available if the student has a fall housing assignment with the University. These requirements are why my classmate ended up homeless for that period.
This isn’t to say NC State isn’t combatting the issue. As I mentioned, Pack Essentials has grant opportunities. A new program in North Carolina, HOST seeks to provide short-term housing through host families for students who have nowhere to go. The problem with this is that HOST is just starting as of fall 2021, and it’s not a big enough program to help all students facing housing insecurity.
Since NC State is a public university, the money students pay for housing and tuition theoretically goes back into providing resources that will enhance the student body’s learning experience. Sure, this is great for the resources students can use as part of their studies, but there are other ways these funds are used that are totally unnecessary.
I love the new Wellness and Recreation Center just as much as the next person, but did the school really need to put $45 million into building something that has no direct academic benefit? NC State needs to start funneling the money we’re paying into solving the student homelessness issue before it pays for any more luxury updates.
You can make the argument that the fees students pay University Housing goes toward heating and cooling, electricity, water and other things of that nature, but with over 9,000 people using campus housing and paying $7,432 a year, this fee definitely covers that and then some.
Since campus resources are limited for those experiencing housing insecurity, you can visit the Coordinated Services and Intake, Interact Emergency Shelter or the Women’s Center of Wake County websites if you find yourself in this position.
At the very least, NC State can and should make a better effort to show students the resources available.