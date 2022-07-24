On June 24, Roe v. Wade was overturned, stripping away basic freedoms from women across the nation. This decision is now left up to the states to decide whether or not abortion will be legal for their citizens. Many states have “trigger laws” in place, which are immediately put into effect pending a major national change.
As North Carolinians, it’s easy for us to think we are exempt from this Supreme Court decision because of our democratic governor. However, The Washington Post identified North Carolina as one of the few states at risk of losing already legalized abortions. As a state, we must rally and work together to advocate for our rights and protect our freedom to make decisions about our bodies. I believe it is essential for major universities in North Carolina to take part in this process.
Many other universities across the country have begun to take a stand on the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Southern Oregon University released a statement highlighting the detrimental impact that overturning this landmark decision would have on women and healthcare across the nation. The school took a decisive stand on the issue while also encouraging its student body to do the same.
According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, Oregon State University Interim President, Becky Johnson, aims for the university to address this ruling with “research-based evidence and facts, enabling discussion and providing community service.” Furthermore, the university plans on facilitating opportunities for students to discuss the effects and outcomes of this decision with faculty and staff experts.
NC State and the leading universities within the UNC School System must take similar action. North Carolina is one of the handful of states at risk of losing legalized abortion within the next year. It is essential for the influential institutions and corporations within our state to protect the basic principles of bodily autonomy and the separation of church and state.
NC State has a vast number of resources to invest in research and fact-based learning in regards to access to abortions and their effects on the healthcare system. Both the University and Student Government can combine their efforts to provide students with proper outlets to discuss the effect of SCOTUS decisions on themselves and their peers. SOU’s efforts can serve as a prime example of the power and potential NC State has to make a difference.
Like SOU, NC State could conduct research about the effects of illegal abortion on one’s health. University staff, research students, and other members of our community can utilize our research resources to conduct such research. As a large state-funded University, we have a duty toward the well-being of our state and its people.
Aside from research, NC State can provide safe outlets for students to discuss and learn about abortion. The Campus Conversations Project engages students from across the student body to participate in widely diverse conversations, allowing them to recognize each other's differences and learn from them. Roe v. Wade and abortion restrictions are a great topic for this organization to focus on. These conversations can help students who may have different views on abortion understand the effect that it has not only on women but on the entire nation as a whole.
Time and time again, NC State and other universities across the nation have chosen to remain silent when students need their support the most. It is inexcusable for our University to stay quiet during an open attack on women's rights and bodily autonomy. The greatest change in our nation has not come from silence — it has been achieved through hard work, organization and the support of influential institutions and individuals. It's time that our University supports our student body by at the very least, making a statement about SCOTUS’ decision.