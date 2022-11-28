Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to gun violence, homophobia and transphobia.
After the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, I am beyond infuriated and saddened by the deaths of innocent people attending the club. While it’s true this issue pertains to gun laws throughout our country, it doesn’t sit right with me to only blame this on gun violence. It’s plain and simple: queer spaces throughout the U.S. have been villainized and targeted at a larger rate than ever before, and it’s high time we did something about it.
This is not an isolated incident, to be clear. Hateful rhetoric and anti-LGBTQ bills from conservatives have appeared throughout the year. According to CNN, 2022 marked a record-breaking year for bills passed removing the rights of LGBTQ individuals. From the child-grooming narrative to the “Don’t Say Gay" bills, this hate has permeated throughout the country, ultimately spurring anti-LGBTQ sentiments.
The “Don’t Say Gay” bill originally came from Gov. Ron DeSantis and prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. As for the grooming narrative, it’s one of the oldest homophobic tactics used to villainize LGBTQ individuals.
The Proud Boys and other hate groups have also targeted Drag Story Hours throughout the country. Drag Story Hours are children’s events where drag performers read stories to children in libraries, bookstores and schools to promote diverse storytelling and inclusivity.
The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation reported that there were 124 anti-drag event protests and attacks just this year, with 10 occurring in North Carolina. Drag events were also canceled in Wake County during Pride Month earlier this year following homophobic backlash and rhetoric. It’s not lost on me either that the LGBTQ community at NC State has faced hate speech and homophobia, like when the GLBT Center was vandalized with hate speech in 2011.
The Club Q shooting isn’t the first act of hatred and violence to occur in declared queer safe spaces. I’d be remiss not to acknowledge the tragedy of the Pulse Nightclub Shooting in 2016, which is one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. history. Before the Club Q shooting, I was extremely terrified to attend any gay clubs; now, I’m unsure if I’ll ever be able to overcome this fear. LGBTQ individuals should never feel this way, especially in spaces meant to be ours and inclusive for all.
The hypocrisy from Republican members of congress continues, specifically from Rep. Lauren Boebert, who thought it necessary to tweet out her “thoughts and prayers” for the victims of the Club Q shooting. Interestingly enough, Boebert has spewed anti-LGBTQ rhetoric on Twitter. She defends her thoughts and prayers, however, it’s hard for me to believe anything Boebert says when she’s outwardly homophobic and does nothing to help queer people through legislation. Several representatives, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, called her out for her insincerity.
.@laurenboebert you have played a major role in elevating anti-LGBT+ hate rhetoric and anti-trans lies while spending your time in Congress blocking even the most common sense gun safety laws.You don’t get to “thoughts and prayers” your way out of this. Look inward and change. https://t.co/mxt6wFMVEv— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 20, 2022
It is imperative that we are outspoken against all forms of hate speech and crimes against LGBTQ individuals on and off campus. Whether this be the thinly veiled homophobic comment from a relative or a close friend, or the complete disapproval of your queer friend — you must be an advocate for equal rights and liberation. My sexuality and existence should not be a talking point; I am not interested in being palatable for the heterosexual agenda. My existence is not a monolith, so I’d take this with a grain of salt, but queerness deserves to exist beyond closed club doors, beyond quick glances and beyond letting go of your lover’s hand because someone glared at you.
It was only six years ago when a guest columnist for Technician detailed how it is a privilege to pee, after the passage of the transphobic bathroom bill HB 2 in North Carolina. This column is still so prevalent, but for a darker reason — it is a privilege for LGBTQ people to exist anywhere now, and we must continue fighting until it's an unabashed right for my existence, for our existence.
In response to the Pulse shooting, John Keene penned a poem, titled “Pulse,” for victims. The last line is what I’d like to announce to LGBTQ students on campus and individuals throughout our state in this time of mourning and grief.
“We are the song that never ends.”
The GLBT Center is open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Their upcoming events are their Queer Quorum and Holiday send-off. The GLBT Center website also details extensive on and off campus resources for all students.
If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency, the Counseling Center can be reached 24 hours a day at 919-515-2423. If you are in a crisis situation and need immediate help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. In the case of a life-threatening emergency, call 911.