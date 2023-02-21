In 2020, the height of the COVID-19 pandemic represented the fall of the movie theater. Audiences couldn’t visit their local AMC or Regal, and streaming services became the only way to release movies.
As pandemic restrictions ended, streaming services did not relinquish their hold on the film industry. Prior to the pandemic, many people went to the movie theaters because they knew they would not be able to watch the film for at least a month. After the pandemic, however, this exclusivity changed. Film studios like Universal struck deals with movie theater companies such as AMC to lower the time in between release in the movie theaters and release in streaming services.
AMC took this deal in order to gain revenue from Universal’s streaming services, but in return, they hindered their own movie theaters.
This is not the only confusing move AMC has made. On Feb. 6, AMC announced a change to its ticket pricing. This change created three pricing tiers based on where theater goers are sitting. AMC released a statement that this change allowed moviegoers to, “have more control over their experience.”
I, like many, was left very confused by this decision. Why would AMC choose to raise their prices when their sales were already low?
Dr. Marsha Gordon, head of the film studies department, said AMC was attempting to incentivize ticket sales by targeting a certain demographic.
”Audience members feel more like they're going to the theater … if they have a designated ticket by the theater, like live theater designated seats,” Gordon said. “Maybe that will make them come back. So I'm sure that is part of the gamble that they're making.”
No matter how one may look at it, the price of a ticket increased with this decision. An already expensive outing became more pricey.
Movie theaters also increased the price of popcorn to an unprecedented amount. Popcorn at the theater is now marked up to 1,275% of its grocery store price. Although the inflated price of popcorn is nothing new to movie theaters, adding this high cost to the inflated ticket pricing system AMC wishes to employ will make theaters a luxury many will want to avoid.
This pricing paired with the film industry stuck on blockbusters and a lack of exclusivity due to streaming services makes going to the movies simply not worth it anymore.
Large movie theater companies like AMC aren’t surprised by their own death and made steps to transition to a new era. Back in June 2020, AMC announced its own streaming services. The announcement came as smart business, but very emblematic of the company's position.
The situation can be salvaged as well. When talking to Gordon about possible situations to this problem, she pointed to history for potential answers. When people could no longer afford going to the theaters during the Great Depression they found ways to incentivize people to go.
“Movie theaters did, very creatively, things like giveaways,” Gordon said. “So, they would do things like a lottery, where you would come and everyone would get a ticket when you came in. And maybe they will give away, you know, $100.”
Gordon also referenced a point I agree with fully. Going to the movies is a unique experience, an exhibition, and the movie theaters should do their best to create a more pleasurable experience. Gordon pointed to the Alamo Drafthouse as an example of a movie theater that creates a more unique experience. The theater serves beverages and food directly to your seat. They also have a half an hour of pre-show directly related to the movie.
I recommend movie theaters expand on the creativity the Drafthouse displays. Movie theaters could create interactive experiences like games you can play related to the movie you are watching. Also, the theater could actually learn from streaming services and employ interesting facts and trivia on the side, similar to what Amazon Prime Video makes available.
Going to the movies is an American tradition that was created with the introduction of film. Seeing it go away will not only harm our social traditions, but also disrupt our economy. Movie theaters create jobs for not only the people that work there, but also production companies that want to make more meaningful films. Currently there are 195,444 people employed in movie theaters. When the world is facing an economic crisis, the destruction of the theater could strike a major blow in the unemployment rate.
Movie theaters have two options if they want to revive their industry: create a better movie watching experience that is more marketable and appealing to their audience, or lower the prices so it is more accessible to more people. No matter how you look at it, the fate of movie theaters is in their own hands.